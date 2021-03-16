Menu
A man killed in a crash near Narrabri has been identified. ​
Queensland man dies in NSW crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
16th Mar 2021 12:08 PM
A man who died after a traffic crash near Narrabri in New South Wales on March 10, has been identified as a Queensland man.

Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway last Wednesday about 1.30am, after a 4WD and a refrigerated truck collided.

The male driver of the 4WD died at the scene and has been identified as a 38-year-old Queensland man.

The truck driver, a 46-year-old man, was treated by paramedics before being taken to Narrabri Base Hospital with suspected arm and chest injuries.

Officers from Oxley Police District established a crime scene and an investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

