Queensland hospital boss sacked

THE boss of five southeast hospitals, including the stressed Logan Hospital, has been sensationally sacked.

Metro South chief executive Stephen Ayre was terminated today by his board two years into a five-year term.

He will be replaced by the head of Metro North, Dr Shaun Drummond.

Board chair Janine Walker this afternoon announced the decision to staff.

"Today I met with the Chief Executive of Metro South Hospital and Health Service (HHS) Dr Stephen Ayre to discuss the strategic direction of the HHS and how we can best continue to deliver for our communities," her email said.

"In consultation with the Board, I have made the decision that it is now timely for Dr Ayre to complete his tenure as the Chief Executive of the Health Service.

"As a result, I have today notified Dr Ayre that his contract will be terminated."

Ms Walker acknowledged "a change in leadership can be disruptive in the short-term", but said Mr Drummond was highly experienced and capable and would provide stability across the region.

Logan Hospital was this month the site of a standoff between Emergency Department staff and paramedics over where to put surplus patients.

The policy allows people to wait on temporary trolleys in ED corridors before a doctor is ready to see them, and has angered hospital staff who say it puts patients at risk.

The standoff saw Queensland Health Director-General Michael Walsh personally get involved, ordering Mr Ayre and his board to find out why rapid offloads were not working well at the Logan, Redland, Princess Alexandra, QEII and smaller Beaudesert hospitals.