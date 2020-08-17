Queensland Health denies it’s selling the Mater

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher with Health Minister Steven Miles announcing plans to purchase the city's Mater Hospital.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher with Health Minister Steven Miles announcing plans to purchase the city's Mater Hospital.

QUEENSLAND Health has denied that the Gladstone Mater Hospital is for sale.

Since the Gladstone Observer has been covering the issue, a number of people, including several doctors, have approached the publication with information.

This information has included that Queensland Health has been in discussions with a private health company to purchase the Mater Hospital facility.

The sale of the Mater Hospital was announced by Mercy Health in April 2019.

Prior to this in March 2019, the Federal Labor Party promised, if elected, it would buy the hospital.

On April 9, 2020, Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher announced Queensland Health was buying the hospital.

The Observer has been told by several people that there was a meeting approximately six weeks ago, in which doctors and other community members were assured the Mater Hospital was being sold to a private health company.

A Queensland Health spokesman said the Gladstone Mater Hospital was not for sale.

“Queensland Health categorically denies any claims that the hospital is for sale, nor has Queensland Health been in any negotiations with a potential buyer,” the spokesman said.

Doctors have said they have been approached by Queensland Health with employment offers to work either full-time or part-time at the Mater, so private patients can be cared for.

The doctors say this is an interim measure to keep private services functioning in Gladstone until the fate of the Mater Hospital determined.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the Queensland Government plans for the Mater was to have a private health company lease the premises from Queensland Health.

Mr Butcher said the company which leases the Mater would be responsible for delivery of private health services to the catchment of 70,000 patients of the Gladstone region.

He said Queensland Health was in negotiations with private health companies about leasing the Mater premises.

