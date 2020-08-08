Health company boss in sickie shame

The boss of a health company has come under fire after warning employees against taking sick days, while bragging he hasn’t had a day off sick since 1988.

Queensland workers are being threatened with losing their jobs for calling in sick in the thick of the COVID-19 crisis.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles has warned bosses not to make it difficult for staff to adhere to the Palaszczuk Government's consistent and vital message of 'stay home if you feel unwell'.

The call comes as an email from the boss of InifinityPATH, a pathology company in Underwood, reveals a heavy-handed message to any worker who dares call in sick with just one hour notice.

"If we can't rely on you then we need to roster you off or find someone that can be relied on," the company chief warned the 75 staff members.

Mitchell Wan, the director of InfinityPATH points out in the directive that he leads by example and has not taken a sick day since 1988.

"I turn up for work every day. I expect our team to as well," Mr Wan's email said.

Mr Miles said it was crucial employers in Queensland don't create a culture where workers who might have COVID show up to work because they don't have a choice.

"We're in unprecedented times and I know this is putting a strain on local businesses," he said.

"That's why it is so important to ensure that you follow the health advice, so we can get our economy back on track as soon as possible. It has never been more important to stay home when you're sick and get tested if you have symptoms."

Mr Wan apologised on Friday for sending the email which has upset some of his employees.

"I really messed up. I simply wanted to enforce that we are a family business and times are tough and I want to do everything to make sure the company survives," he told The Courier-Mail.

"We are in medical services and the COVID message is very important to me and I certainly don't think anyone with symptoms should come to work.

"Over these tough times I have done everything to try to keep all the staff as I love them like family. I understand why some might be annoyed by this very badly written email and I'm sorry."

The company started in 2011 with just three members of staff.

"No employer should be sending instructions to workers that they attend work while sick, especially during a pandemic and especially in any sector related to health," Sharron Caddie from United Workers Union said.

