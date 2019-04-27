The fines set to increase from July

OFFENDERS from leadfoots to litterers face being slapped with bigger fines, with the Palaszczuk Government moving to increase penalties for a range of offences from July 1.

They will hit everyone from graffiti vandals to hoons.

The 2.25 per cent rise in the value of a penalty unit will push up the punishment for people caught driving 13-20km/h over the speed limit from $261 to $267.

Failing to pay to park in a metered space will rise to $100 from $97 in Brisbane, or to $80 for a similar offence on the Gold Coast.

And lighting up in a no-smoking area will leave a $266 hole burning in offenders' hip pockets, up from $261.

Hoons driving without due care and attention face $5388 maximum fines, up from $5222, and spraying graffitti will cost those responsible $2669, up from $2611.

On-the-spot penalties for activists causing a biosecurity risk by invading farms rise from $652.75 to $667.25

The rise in each penalty unit from $130.55 to $133.45 is based on the estimated inflation rate for 2019/20.

It is the eighth straight increase since the then Newman Government lifted the price by 3.5 per cent each year when it won Government in 2012.

The Palaszczuk Government kept the policy in place when it won office in 2015

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said that this year the Government was moving to ditch that indexation policy and instead link future increases to CPI, starting from July 1.

Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander accused the Government of being focused solely on revenue raising. "Drivers should be concerned that the Palaszczuk Government has already budgeted for a massive 30 per cent increase in speeding fines over the next three years," he said.

But Ms Trad said it was a fairer, more transparent system and meant that all government fees and charges weren't outpacing the cost of living."

"The Government has delivered on our commitment to index fees and charges.''