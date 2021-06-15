Queensland flu cases dwarfed by Covid numbers

"It mutates quite rapidly": What you need to know about this deadly flu season

Queensland has recorded more than twice the number of Covid-19 virus infections this year than laboratory-confirmed flu cases.

Since January 1, the state has had 380 cases of the pandemic virus and just 178 diagnosed flu infections.

In May, 37 flu diagnoses were confirmed in Queensland, compared with the 3342 known infections during the same month in 2019.

But despite flu levels plummeting during the coronavirus pandemic, health authorities say people should still make sure they get a flu shot.

Queensland appears headed for a small flu season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but health experts are still recommending people get vaccinated against both influenza and COVID-19. Picture: iStock

"Now, more than ever, it is vital for all Queenslanders aged six months and older to get vaccinated against influenza," Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said.

"We know flu can kill, we know Covid-19 can kill - having both viruses at the same time could be extremely detrimental.

"There is still time to get the flu shot this year to help protect yourself and the people around you over the winter months."

University of Queensland virologist Ian Mackay said the closure of Australia's borders to international travel, physical distancing and lockdowns had all contributed to low flu numbers this year.

The mandatory 14 days' hotel quarantine for Australians returning home from overseas means they are also likely to have recovered from the flu, if they have it, by the time they return to the community.

"I don't think this is a thing we've fully understood - flu relies on travel from outside to keep the season going and injecting new and different variants into the mix," Associate Professor Mackay said.

He predicted Queensland's 2021 flu season to be a small one, way below 2019 numbers - the state's worst on record with more than 68,000 confirmed cases.

"I think it's going to be a low flu season because we haven't had a massive introduction to travel again," Prof Mackay said.

University of Queensland virologist Associate Professor Ian Mackay. Picture: Annette Dew.

"When it's going to be a really big winter flu season, we've already seen big case numbers in January and February.

"We just haven't seen any of that."

But Prof Mackay echoed Dr Young in urging Queenslanders to get a flu vaccination.

"Flu is a very slippery character," he said. "It can do all sorts of things that we can't predict.

"I went and got mine because I don't want to gamble (on it being a small flu season).

"I don't want to get really sick."

Infectious disease expert Robert Booy, a member of Australia's Immunisation Coalition, said a record 18 million Australians were vaccinated against flu last year.

"We're a long way off doing that this year," he said.

Professor Booy said he was concerned Australians were becoming complacent about infection control, coinciding with the low numbers of Covid-19 virus cases and urged people to maintain physical distancing.

Originally published as Queensland flu cases dwarfed by Covid numbers