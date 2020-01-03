Queensland fireys cash deal is imminent

AN announcement on how a compensation package will be distributed to Queensland's volunteer firefighters appears imminent.

On Thursday State Government officials met with the Federal Government in Canberra to finalise the finer details of the scheme.

It comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Tuesday that the compensation package (up to $6000 per eligible firefighter) that was awarded to New South Wales had been made available for Queensland.

On Thursday a Queensland Government spokesman said representatives from the Queensland Reconstruction Authority and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were meeting with Emergency Management Australia.

"The matter is being progressed as a priority," he said.

"More details should be available soon.

"As the Prime Minister has said, the scheme is retrospective, so no eligible Queenslander who applies will miss out."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the state welcomed support for volunteer firefighters.

"The Queensland Reconstruction Authority will continue to work with Emergency Management Australia to finalise implementation of the scheme as a priority," he said.

Last weekend the Prime Minister announced money would be made available to NSW RFS volunteers who were self-employed or working for small or medium-sized businesses and who had been called out for more than 10 days this fire season.

The payments of up to $300 per person, per day - up to $6000 in total - will be tax-free and not means-tested.