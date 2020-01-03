Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire authorities work the Cobraball bushfires in November.
Fire authorities work the Cobraball bushfires in November.
News

Queensland fireys cash deal is imminent

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN announcement on how a compensation package will be distributed to Queensland's volunteer firefighters appears imminent.

On Thursday State Government officials met with the Federal Government in Canberra to finalise the finer details of the scheme.

It comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Tuesday that the compensation package (up to $6000 per eligible firefighter) that was awarded to New South Wales had been made available for Queensland.

On Thursday a Queensland Government spokesman said representatives from the Queensland Reconstruction Authority and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were meeting with Emergency Management Australia.

"The matter is being progressed as a priority," he said.

"More details should be available soon.

"As the Prime Minister has said, the scheme is retrospective, so no eligible Queenslander who applies will miss out."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the state welcomed support for volunteer firefighters.

"The Queensland Reconstruction Authority will continue to work with Emergency Management Australia to finalise implementation of the scheme as a priority," he said.

Last weekend the Prime Minister announced money would be made available to NSW RFS volunteers who were self-employed or working for small or medium-sized businesses and who had been called out for more than 10 days this fire season.

The payments of up to $300 per person, per day - up to $6000 in total - will be tax-free and not means-tested.

fair go for our fireys queensland bushfires queensland rural fire services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Silly Solly's looking for a bigger store in Gladstone

        premium_icon Silly Solly's looking for a bigger store in Gladstone

        Business TWO years after Silly Solly’s was reborn with the opening of its Gladstone store, the company is looking to open a second store at the Port City.

        Lightning strike starts blaze

        premium_icon Lightning strike starts blaze

        News Firefighters suspect the fire had been burning for about three days.

        ‘Perfect conditions’: Surfers carve it up at Agnes Water

        premium_icon ‘Perfect conditions’: Surfers carve it up at Agnes Water

        News Locals and tourists have flocked to the beach to make the most of the swell, but...

        How to reach your fitness goals in 2020

        premium_icon How to reach your fitness goals in 2020

        News Fitness professionals share their tips for getting fit and keeping New Year’s...