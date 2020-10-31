Queensland Election 2020: Gladstone elects

The busiest booth in the Gladstone area all day was at Clinton State School. Picture: Rodney Stevens

UPDATE: WITH 2539 votes counted in Gladstone Labor’s Glenn Butcher currently has 67.33 per-cent of the vote to LNP candidate Ron Harding’s 12.33 per-cent and One Nation’s Kevin Jorgensen with 10.98 per-cent.

UPDATE: LABOR’S Glenn Butcher has increased his lead after 2094 votes have been counted with more than 69 per-cent of the vote.

LNP candidate Ron Harding has secured 12.15 per-cent and One Nation’s Kevin Jorgensen 8.94 per-cent.

UPDATE: THE FIRST numbers are in for the seat of Gladstone and with 812 ballots counted Glenn Butcher has secured 61.1 per-cent of the vote to LNP candidate Ron Harding’s 17.11 per-cent and One Nation’s Kevin Jorgensen’s 12.44 per-cent.

INITIAL REPORT 6.15pm. THE BOOTHS in the seat of Gladstone for the Queensland Election 2020 have closed and counting has begun.

Early today incumbent member, Labor’s Glenn Butcher said he was hopeful of a good result and will be crossing his fingers.

The Observer will keep you up to date with the results as they come in from the booths.