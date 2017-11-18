Poll shows PHON key to winning regional seats

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson and Queensland One Nation leader and member for Buderim Steve Dickson are seen at a barbecue with local Mike Edwards at Sippy Downs, Buderim, Queensland, Saturday, November 11, 2017.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk may cling to power on the back of One Nation preferences, a new poll shows.

The poll of six key seats by The Australian newspaper today shows Labor is ahead on a two-party preferred basis in Ipswich West, Mansfield and Whitsunday, and with the potential to pick up Gaven, where the ALP's primary vote has risen from 28.6 per cent in January 2015 to 43 per cent.

Labor is ahead in Mansfield after a collapse in the LNP vote from 45.5 per cent in January 2015 to 37 per cent.

One Nation is polling 29 per cent in Ipswich West, 28 per cent in Thuringowa and 21 per cent in Bundaberg.

The poll also found Queensland voters are divided over the Adani coalmine, with voters in the north supportive of the project while voters in the southeast remain opposed.

GLOVES COME OFF FOR PALASZCZUK, NICHOLLS

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls has accused Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk of lying as the gloves officially come off ahead of the final week of the election campaign.

Mr Nicholls had promised a positive campaign but today he stepped up his attack on Ms Palaszczuk.

It came after the Premier too stepped up her attack on him today over Mr Nicholls' refusal to rule out a deal with One Nation in order to form government with the minor party's supply should voters deliver another hung parliament.

"I started this campaign and I said I would run a campaign of hope and optimism," Mr Nicholls said before accusing Ms Palaszczuk of lying.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk in this campaign has lied about secret deals. In this term in Parliament she has lied about the changes to the voting system. She has lied about paying down debt. She has lied whenever it has suited her for her political purposes as she has lied about the Carmichael mine and putting at risk the thousands and thousands of jobs of Queenslanders.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk will say and do anything to protect just one job and that's hers."

When challenged on whether he had ever lied to Queenslanders, Mr Nicholls responded: "I have done my absolute best to always uphold my word to Queensland and when I have made mistakes I have always admitted to it and stood up and said I have made my mistakes".

Mr Nicholls visited two electorates today, the marginal LNP-held seat of Redlands and the marginal Labor-held seat of Pine Rivers to make two announcements, $30 million for marine infrastructure and $35 million to support advanced manufacturing.

OFFENDER HIRED: PREMIER UNAWARE OF NO CHECKS

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk says she didn't know electoral office staff did not have background checks before working for MPs.

She was speaking after The Courier-Mail this morning revealed a man with a criminal record for child pornography was employed by Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman's electoral office.

Speaking in Manly this morning, Ms Palaszczuk said Parliament Clerk Neil Laurie will now vet all electoral staff employed under him.

Ms Palaszczuk said the revelations by The Courier-Mail this morning were greatly concerning.

"That is a matter for the Clerk and I understand the Clerk has now instituted criminal history checks for the employment of all electorate staff," she said.

"Electorate staff are employed by the Clerk of the Parliament.

"No one wants to see that happening in any workplace so now the Clerk of the Parliament has taken strict actin.."

NICHOLLS RETURNS TO BAYSIDE BATTLEGROUND

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls has returned to the Redlands electorate for the second weekend in a row as the party battles to hold on to the bayside seat it holds with a margin of just 1.2 per cent.

Mr Nicholls has announced $30 million for marine infrastructure including boat ramps, floating walkways and artificial reefs.