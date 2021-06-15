Menu
Queensland Budget: What’s in it for Gladstone​
Melanie Whiting
15th Jun 2021 2:30 PM
Gladstone residents hoping for a cash boost for new projects in the 2021 Queensland budget will be disappointed, with most of the funding allocated to previously announced items.

None of Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett’s budget wishlist items got a look in, including the Gladstone heavy vehicle transport corridor, the Coal Exporters Sports Complex, Boyne Tannum Aquatic Centre, Boyne Burnett Inland Rail and Jump Start City Heart tourism strategy.

A major budget item for the region was the previously announced $500m in funding towards upgrades of the Bruce Highway between Mackay and Proserpine, and between Gladstone and Rockhampton.

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick speaks during a state budget media briefing at Parliament House. Mr Dick will today deliver his second state budget. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
But the budget papers did not show any specific details or funding time frames for the highway upgrades, citing that these were “subject to negotiation with the Australian government”.

Other projects included in the budget were $1m in 2021-22 out of a $18.9m total spend on the Gladstone State Development Area, $118.5m in the coming financial year for Gladstone Port initiatives and $12.9m in 2021-22 out of a $13.8m total spend for stage two of Calliope State High School.

