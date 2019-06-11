Queensland Budget 2019: What's in it for Gladstone?

HEALTH, infrastructure and education are the key priorities in the Queensland Government's state budget for our region.



Treasurer Jackie Trad allocated around $1.7 billion to the central Queensland area on Tuesday, with most of the cash - $1.1b - heading towards infrastructure projects.



Commitments for Gladstone include the following:



• $97m for works at the Callide Power Station;

• $36.8M for the RG Tanna Coal Terminal projects;

• $32.4m for the Gladstone Port services including the East Shores Stage 1B channel duplication project;

• $9.4m for the Gladstone Benaraby Road Dalrymple Drive to Bruce Highway intersection upgrade; and

• $1.6m for the construction of an emergency shelter at Awoonga Dam.

Callide Power Station at Biloela. The site employs 230 people producing 1510 megawatts. CS Energy

The government has also set aside $622m for health and $43.7m for education for all of central Queensland.

Health pledges include $22.1m for the Gladstone Hospital emergency department.



Toolooa State High School will receive $1.9m for its building works and Agnes Water State School has $860,000 for its upgrades.



Nature and the environment also figures prominently in the budget with the Gladstone Fish Hatchery relocation project scoring $5.3m and the Great Barrier Reefs Resorts program receiving $24.9m.



Other budget highlights include:



• Biloela replacement police facility: $200,000;

• Kroombit National Park: $390,000; and

• Curtis Island National Park - Connor Bluff day use area development: $140,000.

- NewsRegional