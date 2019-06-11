Queensland Budget 2019: What's in it for Gladstone?
HEALTH, infrastructure and education are the key priorities in the Queensland Government's state budget for our region.
Treasurer Jackie Trad allocated around $1.7 billion to the central Queensland area on Tuesday, with most of the cash - $1.1b - heading towards infrastructure projects.
Commitments for Gladstone include the following:
• $97m for works at the Callide Power Station;
• $36.8M for the RG Tanna Coal Terminal projects;
• $32.4m for the Gladstone Port services including the East Shores Stage 1B channel duplication project;
• $9.4m for the Gladstone Benaraby Road Dalrymple Drive to Bruce Highway intersection upgrade; and
• $1.6m for the construction of an emergency shelter at Awoonga Dam.
The government has also set aside $622m for health and $43.7m for education for all of central Queensland.
Health pledges include $22.1m for the Gladstone Hospital emergency department.
Toolooa State High School will receive $1.9m for its building works and Agnes Water State School has $860,000 for its upgrades.
Nature and the environment also figures prominently in the budget with the Gladstone Fish Hatchery relocation project scoring $5.3m and the Great Barrier Reefs Resorts program receiving $24.9m.
Other budget highlights include:
• Biloela replacement police facility: $200,000;
• Kroombit National Park: $390,000; and
• Curtis Island National Park - Connor Bluff day use area development: $140,000.
- NewsRegional