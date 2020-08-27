Queensland Ballet to host workshop in Gladstone

ASPIRING dancers in the Gladstone Region will have the opportunity to work with some of the best in ballet, with the Queensland Ballet’s In-School workshop starting tomorrow.

The Queensland Ballet In-School workshops and Teacher Professional Development provide safe, educative, and inclusive dance experiences for students in kindergartens and schools.

Queensland Ballet’s Education Teaching Artists will host workshops throughout the region tomorrow and Saturday.

Mackay-born dancer turned Brisbane ballerino, Rian Thompson, is returning to the regions to support the workshops as part of a community engagement tour.

Mr Thompson said it was always good to share the magic of ballet.

“To be able to share that magic with young children in rural Queensland is a privilege,” Mr Thompson said.

Mr Thompson said the in-school classes were a great opportunity for school students to experience the joys of dance.

Queensland Ballet education manager Martha Godber said all workshops would adhere to COVID safe guidelines and Queensland Ballet’s strict WHS processes to ensure the safety of teaching artists and participants.

“Education Teaching Artists and participants will have to follow guidelines, including keeping 1.5 metres apart at all times,” Ms Godber.

“Certain choreography has also been adapted, including partnering activities, pas de deux, sharing of props or costumes and collaborative group work.”

The tour of Queensland Ballet teaching artists was enabled by Shell’s QGC business, with special thanks to Shell QGC’s Joint Venture Partners CNOOC and Tokyo Gas, who support Queensland Ballet in bringing the arts to regional Queensland.

To find out what is on offer and to register your spot, click here.