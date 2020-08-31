Queensland Ballet inspires Gladstone students

FOUR Gladstone schools and a dance studio had a visit from the Queensland Ballet last week as part of their in-school and community workshops.

Kin Kora State School Year 1 students danced their Friday morning away with Queensland Ballet teaching them the story of Peter and the Wolf through a curriculum-based program.

Queensland Ballet Education manager Martha Godber said the program taught children character, movements and dynamics through storytelling.

Brisbane Ballerino Rian Thompson and Kin Kora State School year 1 students Emily, Ryder and Jasmine

“The education in-school workshops are curriculum-based so we have links to early literacy and numeracy skills,” Ms Godber said.

“When we come out to schools, most students haven’t seen the Queensland ballet in real life before, we’re showing them there is a pathway there if they would like to get into the performing arts.”

Brisbane Ballerino Rian Thompson who grew up in regional Queensland said he drew a lot of inspiration from the Queensland Ballet as a kid.

Queensland Ballet education manager Martha Godber teaching Kin Kora State School Year 1 students as part of their in-school workshops

“As someone who grew up in regional Queensland I drew a lot of inspiration from watching the Queensland Ballet tour to Mackay,” Mr Thompson said.

“It’s really nice to be able to do that for other kids … as long as the kids have fun and find joy in dancing, that’s what its all about.”

The tour was originally suspended earlier this year after travel restrictions but it was given the green light after a COVID Safe plan was developed.

“We were meant to come out to these communities earlier in the year but we just postponed, re-evaluated how we ran our tour with Queensland Government guidelines,” Ms Godber said.

The Queensland Ballet has travelled to 15 regional areas in Queensland, and were able to visit Gladstone with help from Shell’s QGC business, which sponsored the event.

Shell's QGC Business social performer advisor Marilyn Steel, Kin Kora State School year 1 students Emily, Ryder and Jasmine and Brisbane Ballerino Rian Thompson

Shell’s QGC social performer advisor Marilyn Steel said Shell QGC business loved the opportunity to get kids involved with the arts.

“Shell QGC Business has sponsored Queensland Ballet for several years,” Ms Steel said.

“We love the opportunity to bring culture that is often only accessible in large cities to regional areas.

“It really gets our young people involved and excited, particularly this year we haven’t had those opportunities we usually have so to have something like this in school and deliver it safely is particularly exciting.”