Queensland Ballet hosts dance camp in Gladstone

THE Queensland Ballet is coming back to Gladstone, this time hosting a four-day dance camp.

Queensland Ballet’s Teaching Artists will teach young aspiring students the physical, social and emotional benefits of dance.

Held over four days, the Dance Camp is the perfect school holiday activity for children aged six to 12 years.

Queensland Ballet’s community engagement co-ordinator Lily Spencer said the dance camps are a great opportunity for young regional dancers to develop their skills and confidence.

“Our Teaching Artists ensure each and every child can participate to their fullest, regardless of previous dance experience or ability level,” said Ms Spencer.

“The dance camp is a wonderful way to experience our art form and explore creativity through movement and music.

“It is so important for us to connect with our local and regional communities, especially during this unprecedented time where opportunities to engage in arts and culture may be limited.”

The event is sponsored by Shell’s QGC business joint venture partners CNOOC and Tokyo Gas, who support Queensland Ballet in bringing the arts to regional Queensland.

The four-day dance camp will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre from September 29 to October 2.

To secure your spot, click here.

To ensure Dance Camps are accessible to families in a variety of circumstances, Shell’s QGC joint venture partners CNOOC and Tokyo Gas are also offering a limited number of travel and financial hardship subsidies.