The Queensland Ballet Dance Camp is coming to Gladstone in early December.

YOUNG ballet fans will be in in for a treat in early December with a Queensland Ballet dance camp coming to Gladstone.

The four-day Gladstone Dance Camp is open to dancers aged five to 17 years old.

Participants will get the chance to perfect their technique under the guidance of Queensland Ballet's EdSquad.

The camp was created to help raise awareness about ballet, reinforce the diverse technical and expressive skills in communities and uncover the magic of the ballet in a fun and engaging way.

Dancers can expect to get creative with sets and costumes, learn current repertoire and develop choreography while meeting new people.

An informal showing will take place at the end of the week, and families are invited to attend to celebrate the achievements of all.

Held in regional areas across Queensland, the dance camp is Queensland Ballet's of sharing ballet with as many people as possible and increasing their reach into communities.

To register visit https://www.queenslandballet.com.au/DanceCamps

Gladstone Dance Camp, presented by Queensland Gas Company:

Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

Monday, December 11 - Thursday, December 14