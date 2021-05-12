Queensland Ballet brings biggest regional tour to CQ

Queensland Ballet is coming back to Central Queensland, with its regional tour kicking off in July.

In what will be its biggest regional tour to date, the company will take community classes, in-school workshops and teacher professional development sessions to 34 locations over six months.

Gladstone and Rockhampton will be treated to Queensland Ballet’s special performance Tutus on Tour as well as a community workshop for all ages in July and August respectively.

An annual tradition for the company, the community engagement regional tour aims to inspire regional communities, providing them the opportunity to experience the physical, social and emotional benefits of dance.

Queensland Ballet Artistic director Li Cunxin said he was excited to see the tour expand to new locations.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal donors, who allow us to connect with communities all across Queensland,” Mr Li said.

“Dance has the incredible ability to transform lives, whether it’s through the physical movement, the social aspect or the creative expression.

For QB education manager Martha Godber, the tour marks her eighth year on the road delivering the program.

“We are thrilled to be visiting more regional communities than ever before, and so excited to bring our QB education and community workshops to people in Northern Territory and rural Queensland,” Ms Godber said.

“As we build capacity to grow our community regional touring program, we are able to make inclusive dance experiences more accessible and provide opportunity for people across the state to engage with QB.”

Registrations for workshops in July and August are now open. To find out what is on offer in your town, click here.

Registrations now open for:

July

Gladstone 28-31 July (Tutus on Tour performance)

August

Rockhampton 5-6 August (Tutus on Tour performance)