A Queensland man laughed when he learned his partner's cat had been burnt in a house fire.
Crime

Queensland arsonist laughed at burnt cat

by Cheryl Goodenough
4th Dec 2019 12:51 PM

A Queensland man laughed when he learned his partner's cat had been burnt in a house fire that he started because the couple had an argument, a court has been told.

After starting the fire in one room the 32-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told his partner she had about 25 seconds to get out the house.

The man has been sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court to four years' imprisonment, wholly suspended, after pleading guilty to arson, wounding and serious assault.

