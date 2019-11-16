Queens will rise in Gladstone

Constance Hall will be in Gladstone on December 2 for her Queens Rise National Tour

AS part of her Queens Rise National Tour which kicks off next Monday in Adelaide, viral mummy blogger, much-loved and outspoken social media personality, fashionista, businesswoman and author Constance Hall is headed to Gladstone.

The show will be held at Gladstone Amateur Boxing Club on December 2.

Organiser Jacki Daly said that with grandstand seating to be erected in the gym, the atmosphere would “deliver like nothing Constance has ever experienced before”.

“We will certainly be putting away the sweaty gloves and hiding the boxing ring – we’ll pull that down,” Ms Daly said.

She said Ms Hall – who has 1.3 million Facebook followers, 410,000 Instagram fans, and who has risen to fame through her online sharing of honest and humorous accounts of parenting – was “amazing”.

She said lobbied Ms Hall to bring her show to Gladstone.

“I explained what Gladstone was like and what we’ve been through with the boom and bust and the rise of bankruptcy and the rise of domestic violence,” she said.

“I told her that we are strong women, and I received a response saying they were considering my submission, and then they said yes.”

Ahead of her 15-show tour, Ms Hall said this week that she had never visited Gladstone but “loves” the region, and would bring her therapist, Katie Eden Todd, with her.

“I’m bringing my therapist to legitimise some of my rambles,” she said.

“I just want women to know that everything is going to be OK.

“It’s time to put themselves first, grab life and live it, (to) stop listening to the voices in their heads telling them to stop.”

Ms Hall said she advocated for the threat of domestic violence to be reduced by a government “who throws some money at it”, daycare fees to be payable in halves by fathers and mothers “to help women in the work force” and for more leniency in the workplace so women could bring their babies and children to work.

Gladstone Amateur Boxing Club, which has been run by Ms Daly’s husband Mick Daly for 20 years, is also organising an outdoor cinema screen to project the show, and a bar will run with snacks to buy.

Money raised on the night will help upgrade the gym and its facilities.

Queens Rise National Tour, Gladstone Amateur Boxing Club; Monday, December 2, 2019; 6pm. Tickets $27.46-$69.66, available at www.eventbrite.com.au