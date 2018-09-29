Queens Hotel sells for a tidy profit

NEW OWNERS: Queens Hotel, Gladstone. Pelathon Pub Group on-sold the freehold of the hotel for $2,750,000 - representing a 37 per cent price gain. INSET: Queens Hotel pictured in the 1950s.

THE historic Queens Hotel has been sold again 10 months after it last went on the market.

Pelathon Pub Group on-sold the freehold of the hotel for $2,750,000 - representing a 37 per cent price gain.

CBRE Hotels director Paul Fraser managed the sale process for Pelathon Pub Group, with the group having purchased the CBD property in November last year.

"The Queens Hotel presented the ideal counter-cyclical play, given the underlying fundamentals and the requirement for limited if any capital expenditure in the immediate future," Mr Fraser said.

"The purchase price is an indication, not only of the macro environment in Gladstone but also the overall performance of the hotel.

"I believe that Gladstone is starting to see the effects of a resources sector revitalisation, which can only be good for the local economy.

"It's an exciting time to be entering the market in areas that are resource centric."

The Queens Hotel pictured in 1999. Queens Hotel, Gladstone. Contributed

The freehold was purchased by Wylie Property Group with a leasehold to Be Bold Group.

The purchase adds to Wylie Group's portfolio of hotels across Sydney and the newly acquired Brunswick Hotel in Rockhampton.

Be Bold Group is a family owned company with multiple venues across Central Queensland. Wylie Property Group's Roger Wylie echoed Mr Fraser's sentiments.

"We have great faith in the Gladstone Region and by partnering with Be Bold Group and drawing on their knowledge, we can ensure the future success of this asset," Mr Wylie said.

The Queens Hotel pictured in the 1950s. Queens Hotel, Gladstone. Contributed

Queens Hotel consists of multiple revenue streams including 23 gaming machine, main bar with TAB and Keno facilities, 110 seat restaurants, 27 motel-style accommodation rooms, three-bedroom managers' residence and separate function space.

The hotel, on the corner of Goondoon and William Sts, also run poker events along with various raffles and promotions.

One of the pub's former owners was New South Wales Origin great Phil Daley, who sold it in 2006.

THEN: The Queens Hotel was built in the 1860s, and at 11am on October 30, 1925, the building was destroyed by fire. Contributed

The venue famously burnt down on October 30, 1925, and was later reopened on March 16, 1927.

The Queens Hotel was built in the 1860s.