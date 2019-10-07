Queen’s Birthday opening hours in Gladstone
Queen’s Birthday opening hours
TO HELP you keep track of which businesses are trading on the Queen’s Birthday public holiday, The Observer has compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region:
• Stockland Gladstone: 10am-4pm (individual retailers may vary)
• Coles (all stores): 9am-6pm
• Woolworths (all stores) 9am-6pm
• Big W Stockland: 9am-5pm
• Kmart Stockland: 9am-6pm
• Aldi 9am-5pm
• Australia Post (all stores): closed
• Autobarn: 8.30am-5pm
• Banks: all closed
• Bunnings: 7am-6pm
• Dan Murphy’s: 9am-7pm
• Drake’s Calliope: 6.30am-9pm
• Drake’s IGA Sun Valley: 7am-9pm
• Foodworks West Gladstone: 5-9pm
• Foodworks South Gladstone: 8.30am-6pm
• Foodworks Clinton: 7am-7pm
• Gladstone Fish Market: closed
• Gladstone Regional Council offices (all closed — except Benaraby Landfill and Gladstone Transfer Station 7am-5.30pm)
• Night Owl Gladstone: 6am-midnight
• Spar Express Sun Valley: 5am-8pm
• Spar Express New Auckland: 6am-8pm.
Comment below on any additional store opening times or email us at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au with the details.