Queen’s Birthday opening hours in Gladstone

Queen’s Birthday opening hours

TO HELP you keep track of which businesses are trading on the Queen’s Birthday public holiday, The Observer has compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region:

• Stockland Gladstone: 10am-4pm (individual retailers may vary)

• Coles (all stores): 9am-6pm

• Woolworths (all stores) 9am-6pm

• Big W Stockland: 9am-5pm

• Kmart Stockland: 9am-6pm

• Aldi 9am-5pm

• Australia Post (all stores): closed

• Autobarn: 8.30am-5pm

• Banks: all closed

• Bunnings: 7am-6pm

• Dan Murphy’s: 9am-7pm

• Drake’s Calliope: 6.30am-9pm

• Drake’s IGA Sun Valley: 7am-9pm

• Foodworks West Gladstone: 5-9pm

• Foodworks South Gladstone: 8.30am-6pm

• Foodworks Clinton: 7am-7pm

• Gladstone Fish Market: closed

• Gladstone Regional Council offices (all closed — except Benaraby Landfill and Gladstone Transfer Station 7am-5.30pm)

• Night Owl Gladstone: 6am-midnight

• Spar Express Sun Valley: 5am-8pm

• Spar Express New Auckland: 6am-8pm.

