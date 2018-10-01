QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY: Here's what's open and closed in Gladstone
TODAY marks the Queen's Birthday public holiday.
Many businesses in Gladstone will be open despite the holiday.
However some may be closed or have different trading hours.
Want to let us know your business' opening hours? Comment on the story below, on Facebook, or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au
To help you keep track of which businesses are trading The Observer has complied a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.
TRADING HOURS | Live list
Shopping centres
Stockland Gladstone: Open 10am - 4pm
Supermarkets
Barney Point Butchery: CLOSED
Wooloworths (all stores): Open 9am - 6pm
Coles (all stores): Open special hours, 9am - 6pm
Aldi: Open 9am - 6pm
Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 7am-9pm
Spar Express New Auckland: Open 7am-9pm
Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am - midnight
Drake's IGA Gladstone: Open 7am - 8pm
Gladstone Fish Market: CLOSED
Foodworks West Gladstone: Open 5.30am - 7.30pm
Cafes and restaurants
Boy Espresso: CLOSED
The Coffee Window: Open until 3pm
Tannum Beach Fish and Chips: Open 10am - 7.30pm
Spinnaker Cafe: Open 7am to 2.30pm
Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar: Open 7am to late
Fresh Fix Cafe: CLOSED
Coffee Club Night Owl (Dawson Hwy): Open 6am - 8pm
Coffee Club Grand Hotel (Goondoon St): Open 5am - 3pm
Oak & Vine: Open 5pm - late
Gladstone Yacht Club: Open 11.30am - 8.30pm
RockS@lt Gladstone & Tannum Sands:
Hog's Australia Steakhouse: Open 11am - 9pm
Dicey's Restaurant: Open 11.30am - 2.30pm (lunch) and 5pm - 8pm (dinner)
Hilltop Central Cafe: Open 7am - 1pm
Family Crust Bakery: Open 4.30am to 1pm
Brumby's Gladstone Valley: Open 6am to 6pm
Callemondah Cafe Corner and Takeaway: Open 5am - 3pm
Pubs and bottle shops
The Grand Hotel: Open 10am - late
The Grand Hotel Bottle Shop: Open 10am - late
Dicey's: Bar open 10am - 9pm
Queen's Hotel Bar & Gaming: Open 10am - late
Reef Hotel: Normal trading hours until 3am
Harvey Road Tavern: 10am - 4pm
Yaralla Sports Club: Bar closes at 2am, Pokies at 4am