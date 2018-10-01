QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY: Here's what's open and closed in Gladstone

TODAY marks the Queen's Birthday public holiday.

Many businesses in Gladstone will be open despite the holiday.

However some may be closed or have different trading hours.

To help you keep track of which businesses are trading The Observer has complied a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.

TRADING HOURS | Live list

Shopping centres

Stockland Gladstone: Open 10am - 4pm

Supermarkets

Barney Point Butchery: CLOSED

Wooloworths (all stores): Open 9am - 6pm

Coles (all stores): Open special hours, 9am - 6pm

Aldi: Open 9am - 6pm

Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 7am-9pm

Spar Express New Auckland: Open 7am-9pm

Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am - midnight

Drake's IGA Gladstone: Open 7am - 8pm

Gladstone Fish Market: CLOSED

Foodworks West Gladstone: Open 5.30am - 7.30pm

Cafes and restaurants

Boy Espresso: CLOSED

The Coffee Window: Open until 3pm

Tannum Beach Fish and Chips: Open 10am - 7.30pm

Spinnaker Cafe: Open 7am to 2.30pm

Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar: Open 7am to late

Fresh Fix Cafe: CLOSED

Coffee Club Night Owl (Dawson Hwy): Open 6am - 8pm

Coffee Club Grand Hotel (Goondoon St): Open 5am - 3pm

Oak & Vine: Open 5pm - late

Gladstone Yacht Club: Open 11.30am - 8.30pm

RockS@lt Gladstone & Tannum Sands:

Hog's Australia Steakhouse: Open 11am - 9pm

Dicey's Restaurant: Open 11.30am - 2.30pm (lunch) and 5pm - 8pm (dinner)

Hilltop Central Cafe: Open 7am - 1pm

Family Crust Bakery: Open 4.30am to 1pm

Brumby's Gladstone Valley: Open 6am to 6pm

Callemondah Cafe Corner and Takeaway: Open 5am - 3pm

Pubs and bottle shops

The Grand Hotel: Open 10am - late

The Grand Hotel Bottle Shop: Open 10am - late

Dicey's: Bar open 10am - 9pm

Queen's Hotel Bar & Gaming: Open 10am - late

Reef Hotel: Normal trading hours until 3am

Harvey Road Tavern: 10am - 4pm

Yaralla Sports Club: Bar closes at 2am, Pokies at 4am