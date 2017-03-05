30°
Queen's Baton Relay to visit Gladstone

MATT HARRIS
| 5th Mar 2017 6:00 PM
Kurt Fearnley holding the Queen's Baton surrounded by athletes, officials and creators of the baton.
Kurt Fearnley holding the Queen's Baton surrounded by athletes, officials and creators of the baton. Contributed

ONE of the most iconic symbols of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (CG2018), the Queen's Baton Relay, will make its way to the Gladstone Region in March next year.

The announcement, made today by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on the Gold Coast, is welcomed by Gladstone Regional Council.

 

Queen's Baton for the 2018 Commonwealth Games to be held on the Gold Coast.
Queen's Baton for the 2018 Commonwealth Games to be held on the Gold Coast. Contributed

Mayor Matt Burnett said the Queen's Baton Relay would be one of the most exciting events in the lead up to the CG2018.

"The relay will begin at Buckingham Palace, London, and will travel through six Commonwealth regions before arriving on the Gold Coast for the GC2018 opening ceremony," Cr Burnett said.

"During its progression through Queensland, the baton will arrive in the region on March 24, 2018, where it will be carried by appointed bearers through Gladstone, Miriam Vale, Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy."

Cr Burnett encouraged members of the community to nominate residents worthy of being baton bearers for each location via the Community Baton Bearer Nomination Program.

"The bearers do not have to excel at sport, they could be local volunteers or high achievers in other areas such as art and culture," he said.

 

Former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie and Chairman of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation holds the Queen&#39;s Baton.
Former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie and Chairman of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation holds the Queen's Baton. Contributed

For more information or to nominate a baton bearer visit the QC2018 Queen's Baton Relay website at www.gc2018.com/qbr.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  2018 commonwealth games 2018 gold coast commonwealth games commonwealth games gladstone region queen's baton relay

