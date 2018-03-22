Queen's Baton Relay: All you need to know about the big day

HUGE HONOUR: Australian netball legend Liz Ellis is cheered on as she runs down the main street of Bellingen, on the Mid North Coast of New South Wales as part of the Queen's Baton Relay. February, 1, 2018.

HUGE HONOUR: Australian netball legend Liz Ellis is cheered on as she runs down the main street of Bellingen, on the Mid North Coast of New South Wales as part of the Queen's Baton Relay. February, 1, 2018. Trevor Veale

ONLY two sleeps remain until the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games action comes to the Gladstone region with the Queen's Baton to arrive on Saturday.

The Baton departed Buckingham Palace on March 13 last year with Queen Elizabeth II's message to athletes enclosed and will travel through the region on its way to the Gold Coast for the 21st Commonwealth Games.

A total of 23 Gladstone region community champions will serve as Baton Bearers as the Queen's Baton Relay progresses through Gladstone, Miriam Vale and Agnes Water.

Retired cyclist Anna Mears from Australia receives the 2018 Commonwealth Games baton from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex (L), Louise Martin (3-R), the President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, and Peter Beattie (R), the Chairman of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Organising Committee at the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in London on March 13, 2017. FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the arrival of the baton would double as a celebration of the strength of community spirit within the Gladstone Region.

"The Queen's Baton Relay will be welcomed to the region in style with huge celebratory community events to be hosted in Gladstone, Miriam Vale and Agnes Water," Cr Burnett said.

"I expect that there will be large crowds lining the streets in all three centres to cheer on our baton bearers with many staying on to enjoy the other festivities and celebrate all that is good about living in the Gladstone region."

The Gladstone community event on Goondoon St from 7am to noon will feature a free breakfast for the first 1000 visitors from 7.30am, as well as arts and crafts, a jumping castle, face painting and balloon twisting, live music and entertainment, food and drinks for sale, giveaways and prizes.

The Miriam Vale community event at Alf Larson/Lions Park from 9am to noon boasts a free sausage sizzle for the first 300 visitors, markets, live music and entertainment, covered children's activities area, jumping castle, face painting, balloon animals and glitter tattoos.

Finally, the Agnes Water event on the main beach features a free sausage sizzle and watermelon pieces for the first 400 visitors, markets, games and activities, face painting and temporary tattoos, live music and entertainment, food and drinks for sale, giveaways and prizes.

Ian Thorpe with the Queen's Baton Relay atop Sydney Harbour Bridge. Contributed

Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said rolling road closures would be in place in all three centres with longer closures affecting Goondoon St, Larson Rd and Fingerboard Rd in Miriam Vale and the Agnes Water community centre carpark.

"Motorists are encouraged to check the road closures in advance and to plan their journey ahead to avoid delays and to be patient if they are held up by the relay, the delays will not be for long," Cr Trevor said.

"Road closures can be disruptive, but measures are in place to ensure the delays are minimal, enabling motorists to resume their journeys as soon as possible."

ROAD CLOSURES

Gladstone (7-10am): Goondoon St, Ferris St, Tank St, Herbert St, Bramston St, William St, Roseberry St, Yaroon St, Lord St, Flinders Pde.

The section of Goondoon St between Roseberry St and Yarroon St will remain closed for the duration of the Gladstone City Farmers Market and Queen's Baton Relay Community Event between 5am and midday.

The remaining streets will be closed at their intersection with Goondoon St for only a short period of time when the relay is in progress, reopening as it passes.

Access to carparks at the boat ramp near the Gladstone Yacht Club will also be affected by the temporary Flinders Parade closure.

Gladstone Queen's Baton Relay map Contributed

Miriam Vale (9-11am): Jinks St, Blomfield St, Dougall St, South St, Larson Rd, Fingerboard Rd, Bowls Club Rd, MacDonald St, Chapman St, Kellow St (also blocking access to Bates St and Noveltie St).

The closure of Larson Rd and Fingerboard Rd means the route from the Bruce Hwy to Agnes Water will be closed for about 20 minutes from 10.30am.

Miriam Vale Queen's Baton Relay map Contributed

Agnes Water (1-2pm): Springs Rd (also blocking access for Tate St, Donahue Dr, Gibson Crt, Webster Crt, Bryan St, Evans Crt), Agnes St (also blocking access for Jeffery Crt).

The Agnes Water Community Centre carpark will be closed from 9am to 2pm.

Agnes Water/1770 Queen's Baton Relay map Contributed

RELAY SCHEDULE

Gladstone Community Event: Library Square, Goondoon St between 7am-12pm (Queen's Baton arriving at 8.34am).

Baton Bearers

8.17am - Dianne Morris

8.20am - Donald Morris

8.22am - Tracy Hopkins

8.24am - Ruby Lawler

8.27am - Tia-Clair Toomey

Tia-Clair Toomey Mike Richards GLA220917TIAC

8.29am - Laura Koefler

8.31am - Johnathan Easton

Community stop at Library Square - 8.34am

8.44am - Gary Larson

8.46am - Debbie Knust

8.49am - Bob Moschioni

8.51am - Jenny McLeod.

Gary Larson and Ruby Lawler at the 2018 Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay announcement at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre. Matt Harris

Miriam Vale Community Event: Alf Larson Park between 9am-12pm (Queen's Baton arriving at 10.30am).

Baton Bearers

10.23am - Pauline Dahl

10.27am - Pamela Cawthray

Community stop at Alf Larson Park - 10.30am

10.40am - Lyn Harms

10.42am - Jamie Hartwig

10.44am - Deanne Lawson

10.47am - Larry Halbert.

Alf Larson Park, Miriam Vale. Facebook PJ Sobhanian

Agnes Water/1770 Community Event: Tom Jeffery Park and beach front between 10am-3pm (Queen's Baton arriving at 1.45pm).

Baton Bearers

1.23pm - Maxine Brushe (Maxine will board the 1770 LARC across Roundhill Creek and along the shores of Eurimbula National Park.).

Former Gladstone Region councillor Maxine Brushe. Helen Spelitis

1.30pm - Vicky Gear

1.32pm - Ian Anderson

1.34pm - Chris Palfrey

1.37pm - Neale Inskip

1.39pm - Betty Mergard

Our Priceless Past, 2014. Mrs Betty Mergard. Mike Richards

1.41pm - Mia Poustie

Community stop at Agnes Water main beach - 1.45pm.