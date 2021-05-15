Queen ‘not the same’ since Philip’s death

The Queen is "not the same" following Prince Philip's death and Harry's "cruel" behaviour post-Megxit isn't helping, a royal expert said.

Angela Levin - who wrote the Duke's biography - says the monarch is "desperately" upset while Harry continues to be "unspeakably, ruthlessly cruel."

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the royal expert said: "This lack of understanding of anyone else's position, for Prince Charles, who as we saw when the funeral took place, he was absolutely devastated to lose his father.

"And the Queen, at 95, bravely went to open Parliament again but you could tell she wasn't the same Queen.

"She's desperately upset, she adores Harry. And Prince Charles has done his best.

Summing up her thoughts on Prince Harry's damning words on the podcast, the expert added: "So, it is unspeakably, ruthlessly cruel."

In the sweary podcast chat, Prince Harry described royal life as a mixture of The Truman Show film and being in a zoo.

The film, released in 1998, follows the life of a man who is living in a reality TV program, unaware he is being watched by millions of people.

And he revealed that he wanted to move away and break the cycle of "genetic pain and suffering" which he was brought up with.

The Duke, 36, blasted Charles' parenting and said his dad, 72, "suffered" due to his upbringing by the Queen and Philip, then "treated me the way he was treated".

The revelations unfolded on the Armchair Expert podcast yesterday, where Harry said: "I verbalise it, which is, 'Isn't life about breaking the cycle'?

Angela Levin, who spent a year with the Duke as she wrote his biography, also accused him of deliberately "punishing" his family for "wronging him and Meghan Markle".

The Duke is "not an idiot", but has been "brainwashed as a victim," she said.

And others have slammed him as "shameless" after throwing multiple members of the Firm under the bus.

Royal expert Robert Jobson said on Sunrise: "He believes this himself, and mental health is a big, big issue out there, but come on - really to keep harping on like this is getting embarrassing.

"To criticise his father for his parenting skills, but also the Queen and Prince Philip, who only just had his funeral - he's only just lost his grandfather. I think it smacks of pretty shameless behaviour."

He added that other royals would have listened to the damning podcast, saying: "I know for a fact that people around them have heard it and seen reports online and it's going to be all over the papers."

On the US podcast, Prince Harry said: "There's no blame, I don't think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody.

"But certainly when it comes to parenting, if I have experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering perhaps my father or my parents suffered, I'm gonna make sure that I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on, basically.

"There is a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on ­anyway. As parents we should be doing the most that we can to say, 'You know what, that happened to me, I'm gonna make sure that's not going to happen to you'."

Speaking about the parental differences between him and 72-year-old Charles, Harry said: "It's really hard to do but for me it comes down to awareness.

"I never saw it, I never knew about it, then suddenly I started to piece it all together and go, 'OK, so, this is where he went to school, this is what happened'.

"I know this bit about his life, I also know that's connected to his parents, so that means that he is treating me the way that he was treated.

"Which means, 'How can I change that for my own kids'? And well, here I am, I have now moved my whole family to the US.

"That wasn't the plan, do you know what I mean? But sometimes you have got to make decisions and put your family first and your mental health first."

Harry claimed he "always felt different" from his relatives long before he quit royal duty with Meghan, 39, last year.

He said: "It's the job, grin and bear and get on with it." He explained: "Privilege does give you blinkers. Mine were never particularly on straight, I have always felt different."

He went on: "I was in my early twenties and it was a case of, 'I don't want this job. I don't want to be here. I don't want to be doing this.'"

