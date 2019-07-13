Menu
Chris Waller presented the Queen with a race plate Winx wore in her final race, the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
Horses

Queen lets Waller in on stable secrets

by Ray Thomas
13th Jul 2019 3:55 PM
SYDNEY'S premier trainer, Chris Waller, was amazed how well versed Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, was on Australian racing after meeting her at a special invitation-only luncheon prior to a Royal Ascot race day in England last month.

"She briefly touched on the prizemoney aspect and how it was achievable,'' Waller wrote in his stable newsletter.

Waller asked how she communicated with her trainers and was surprised by her answer.

"To my amazement she simply said they give her a call while having breakfast on the day the horse is racing,'' he said.

Waller, who presented the Queen with the off-front shoe champion mare Winx wore in her final race, the Queen Elizabeth Stakes earlier this year, responded that those trainers must "get nervous ringing you".

The Queen replied: "Only sometimes when I question why they are taking my horse so far away to race!''

Waller and his wife, Stephanie, were also honoured to be part of the royal carriage that preceded the final day of Royal Ascot.

