Queen calls royal crisis meeting

The Queen has summoned Charles, William and Harry to a historic summit at Sandringham on Monday to thrash out the Royal Family's future, The Sun on Sunday can reveal.

Her Majesty also aims to sort the Sussexes' roles, and Meghan could join in via conference call.

The Queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter said: "This is a landmark meeting which is ­absolutely unprecedented."

A Palace source confirmed they will also discuss the "next steps" for the monarchy, with an announcement due within days.

The meeting will be the first time Harry has come face-to-face with his gran since revealing his plan to quit frontline duties last week.

The Queen, Harry, Charles and William will discuss a hastily-drafted document outlining various options for The Firm.

Meghan, 38, who returned to Canada to join baby Archie on Thursday, could join discussions in a conference call.

We can also reveal that Harry agreed to quit after Meghan vowed not to return to the UK full time.

The summit comes as the royals face their biggest crisis since Princess Diana's death in 1997.

The Palace source said: "The family will gather on Monday at Sandringham to talk things through.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Picture: John Stillwell



'DAYS NOT WEEKS'

"Attendees will be Her Majesty, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

"Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there are a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week.

"Making a change to the working lives and the role in the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will require both complex and thoughtful discussions.

"Next steps will be agreed at the meeting and the request for this to be resolved at pace is still Her Majesty's wish.

"The aim remains to have it resolved in days not weeks. There are a range of possibilities to review.

"There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented. It is a family discussion and is also very complex.

"However, decisions will be taken in days not weeks and the news of the outcomes will be shared."

The Queen is seeking future continuity and will not want Harry and Meghan open to accusations that they will "cash in".

Charles wants a smooth succession to the throne, and for his sons to retain their global star power.

William's aims include a modern and progressive royal family, and not to be overshadowed by his brother and sister-in-law.

Harry wants his independence but also financial and personal security for his family.

Royal watchers said the summit demonstrated how the Queen was ­personally taking charge of the crisis by convening the meeting at her Norfolk home.

The royals formed the Way Ahead Group after 1992's Annus Horribilis that saw both Charles and Diana, and Prince Andrew and Sarah ­Ferguson ­separate.

But that group - led by Philip and including the Queen, Charles and Andrew - was kept secret.

Picture: Matt Dunham

'ON THE BRINK'

Royal author Phil Dampier said: "This is truly historic and shows how seriously the Queen and the royals are taking this crisis.

"And it is very reminiscent of the decisive steps taken after Annus Horribilis which helped to reverse the fortunes of the Royal Family.

"The difference in this case is that the royals are being very open - they realise that the public will demand to know what is going on."

The Sun on Sunday can also reveal that in the run-up to their ­bombshell announcement Harry, 35, grew concerned that Meghan was "on the brink".

He moved swiftly to back her desire to spend more time in North America where she feels more comfortable than in the UK.

Meghan, 38, flew to Britain on Monday after the couple spent six weeks away over Christmas.

But she has already returned to their luxury bolthole on Vancouver Island, Canada.

She flew back the day after the couple released a statement confirming they plan to step down from senior roles and spend more time across the Atlantic.

A separate source said: "The ­statement was rushed out and part of the reason for that is that Harry knew he needed to take swift action.

"Meghan has not settled in the UK and he knows that and wants her to be happy.

"And it has got worse recently, with their spell in Canada helping to cement her view that the family would be better off out of the spotlight and spending more time there.

"He feared staying in the UK too long would lead to Meghan having a meltdown. That is why things moved so quickly."

Harry and Meghan released their statement online on Wednesday after The Sun revealed their Canada plans that morning.

They ignored advice from senior royals, including the Queen and Charles, not to rush out the announcement and give the monarchy more time to discuss their future roles.

Harry and Meghan have been stung by criticism over issues including their use of private jets, her troubled relationship with dad Thomas, 75, and her lavish baby shower in New York last February.

HARRY 'WORRIED'

Our source added: "Harry could see the writing on the wall and knew he had to do something, as it was clear things were not working out for Meghan here.

"Their statement was brought forward after The Sun story broke, but also because Harry knew speed was of the essence.

"He was worried that their previous royal roles were having an impact on Meghan and that would therefore affect their marriage and family life.

"He has been open about his mental health struggles in the past and knew that something had to be done quickly to make the situation less stressful."

As she moved to take control of the crisis, the Queen - in ­sunglasses and a flowery headdress - was spotted driving with aides on the Sandringham estate.

The drama began when Harry suggested the idea of the couple stepping down as senior royals before Christmas.

Charles told him to come up with a "thought out" plan and Harry sent him a draft proposal before requesting a meeting with the Queen over the issue.

But officials reportedly blocked the proposed meeting - leading to the dramatic statement being posted online.

A portrait released on January 3 of the Queen with three heirs to the throne - Charles, William and George - is also said to have added to Harry and Meghan feeling "marginalised".

But a royal source said: "The Duchess of Cambridge was not in the picture, neither was Camilla so it is ludicrous to interpret the picture as some form of snub."

Courtiers have also expressed anger about comments made by ITV journalist Tom Bradby - a close pal of Harry - who claimed the Prince and Meghan felt frozen out by plans for a "slimmed down" monarchy.

Bradby said: "The rest of the family find Harry and Meghan difficult and they're being driven out, as they see it."

Another royal source tonight said Charles was angry at claims that his son and daughter-in-law were being forced out of The Firm.

The source revealed: "Prince Charles is furious about this. He is really p***** off in fact.

"He says it is simply not true. He and the Queen are massively keen for Harry and Meghan to be part of everything."

The source added: "He has ­supported them all the way, and helped pay for their wedding, their house near ­Windsor Castle and their separate office.

- This story was originally published by The Sun and is reproduced with permission