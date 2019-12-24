Menu
FORECAST: Rain and thunderstorms are likely this week. Source: Facebook
Weather

Quarter of a month’s rainfall expected to drop in one day

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Dec 2019 12:12 PM
THIS Christmas anyone asking for rain may have their prayers answered, with a high chance of showers predicted for yesterday and today.

Today the rainfall is expected to increase drastically, with between 20–40mm predicted and a chance of a thunderstorm.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Gabriel Vranescu said a surface trough approaching from the west, an upper feature going over southern Queensland and moisture in the air was creating storms and showers across the state.

He said there was a possibility for severe storms, including locally heavy falls, damaging winds and large hail stones.

“We still expect a couple of good millimetres,” Mr Vranescu said.

It will be the first rain to fall this December, making up about a quarter of the monthly rainfall average.

On Christmas Day there was a 70 per cent chance of Gladstone receiving between 3–6mm of rain.

Gladstone Observer

