Quarantine for passengers on Bundaberg-Gladstone flight

PASSENGERS that may have had contact with a man who tested positive to COVID-19 on a flight from Brisbane to Bundaberg before it continued to Gladstone are in quarantine as contract tracing continues.

A farm worker from the Wide Bay region flew from Melbourne to Brisbane on flight VA313 on June 1 before continuing on to Bundaberg on flight VA2905 the next day.

A spokesperson from Queensland Health confirmed the flight then flew to Gladstone.

"Close contacts that were on the Gladstone flight have been identified and are to remain in quarantine for 14 days," they said.

"They will be closely monitored by the Central Queensland Public Health Unit."

The man, 24, remains in isolation under clinical supervision in Bundaberg after being diagnosed with the disease on Friday.

As of this morning more than 250 people had been tested including 15 close contacts in Brisbane and 42 co-workers in Bundaberg.

So far more than 119 people have tested negative.

"We're very happy with the results so far, and with the great response from the farming business, the patient's contacts and the Wide Bay community," Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said.

"But we have a lot of work to do before we can be confident there has been no further transmission.

"We'll continue with our rapid response to this case, and our contact tracing to try and find every person the patient had potential contact with since arriving in Queensland a week ago."

The pop-up clinic at the farm workers' accommodation closed after all employees were tested.

The patient entered Queensland as an exempt seasonal worker under the Border Direction from Melbourne and spent time in Brisbane before flying to Bundaberg the following day.

Dr Young said it was likely he was infected by a flatmate in Melbourne, where there is ongoing community transmission.

Passengers of the Virgin flights, who have not already been contacted, are urged to call 13 HEALTH

This afternoon Queensland Health said the state's case tally remained at 1062 with no new case over the past 24 hours.

Three cases remain active and two people are being treated for the disease in hospital.