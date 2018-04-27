Menu
SOLD: Calvin Parker, Michael Lynch from Landmark and Peter Treasure of Rabobank Bundaberg at the Miriam Vale Show Sale.
News

Quality cattle at Miriam Vale Show Sale

MATT HARRIS
by
27th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

CATTLE quality at the Miriam Vale livestock sales is improving according to Landmark salesman Michael Lynch.

Miriam Vale had 540 head of cattle come to hand at its Show Sale on Tuesday with buyers from Rolleston, Dawson Valley, South Burnett along with strong local support.

The sale saw about 150 people turn out to cast their eyes over a range of steers, heifers and weaners.

Mr Lynch said the steers proved to the most popular head sold.

"Steers usually attract the better price and always do at every sale. The quality of the cattle is improving immensely,” he said.

"Our market on Tuesday, being a Show Sale, was probably higher than what's been going on in a lot of other centres. Our market isn't as strong as it was a month ago because of the lack of more rain.

"The show sale was our largest yarding of the year... Most people sell a lot off after Easter, mainly because of the weather situation - people have to make their minds up whether to hold or sell them.

"Being dry, large numbers have come forward. That sale is the main one for Miriam Vale and it's always the biggest one.

"We give out prize money and it attracts more people to the sale yards.”

The Parker Family (L-R): Calvin, Graham, Kylie, Dan (rear) and Jo-anne with John McLaughlin at the Miriam Vale Show Sale on April 24.
The Grand Champion Pen of the sale went to the Parker family (CK Parker Holdings), which sold a pen of Simmental cross steers (10 months) for $880.

The next Miriam Vale sale is on May 22 with about 300 head of cattle on display.

