The Gladstone Regional Council has 21 Muscovy ducks and 2 Muscovy drakes up for adoption.

The Gladstone Regional Council has 21 Muscovy ducks and 2 Muscovy drakes up for adoption.

GLADSTONE Pound has 21 muscovy ducks and two muscovy drakes up for adoption, for free.

To adopt the feathered friends you must live on a rural property and provide proof of address. For more information contact Gladstone Regional Council on 49700700.