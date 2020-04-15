Menu
Amarah Coleman in action for Gladstone's Port City Power last season. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
QSL start date could be announced end of May

NICK KOSSATCH
15th Apr 2020 3:28 PM
BASKETBALL: It will not be until the end of next month that a clearer picture emerges of when the Queensland State League season will start.

The Gladstone Port City Power men’s and women’s teams, which will play in the QSL under new coach Scott Lloyd, are anxiously awaiting an outcome on when the all clear can be given.

Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association president Mirrin Rashleigh has hinted that there is cause for optimism amid the coronavirus-caused postponements.

“I met virtually with Basketball Queensland and several other associations last week to discuss QSL and junior representative competitions,” she said. “A decision regarding these was postponed to the end of May.”

The NBL1 North competition, formerly the Queensland Basketball League, has been cancelled, but a starting date for the QSL – the next tier underneath NBL1 North format – looks possible.

BQ chief executive Graham Burns said everything was on hold.

“Given the current restrictions surrounding Covid-19, it’s difficult to make a determination on restarting competitions until restrictions are lifted,” he said.

BQ’s decision would also have a bearing on community basketball competitions.

“There’s no word yet on starting local competitions,” Rashleigh said of the GABA senior Premier League and Division 1 men’s and women’s competitions.

These were halted after eight rounds and the juniors were to play in preliminary finals on March 19, before the junior summer season was ended due to the pandemic.

It was decided that both Port City Power teams would be more competitive in the QSL competition after a recent lean few years in the QBL.

It had been a turbulent late 2019 and early 2020 after the resignations of women’s coach Ray Cooper and men’s mentor Brady Walmsley.

Power chairman Aaron Cameron said Lloyd’s ambition would be to eventually get the teams into the NBL1 North competition.

