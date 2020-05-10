Menu
Gladstone Wallabys posted up on the club Facebook page links for players and officials to give feedback about how and when competition should return. PICTURE: Matt taylor
Sport

QRL wants club feedback by Tuesday night

NICK KOSSATCH
10th May 2020 5:24 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Queensland Rugby League Central Division is asking its members, clubs and players for feedback about returning to competition.

The survey closes on Tuesday at 11.45pm.

The Rugby League Gladstone competition had been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restrictions will be eased from July 10 to allow for community sport to resume.

The QRL released a survey to all community clubs and Gladstone Wallabys posted the link to the survey on its Facebook page.

The survey covers questions related to competition format preference, how club finances are affected, when should training resume before competition and player fees.

The RLG competition will be made up of with a two division men’s competition that will have Wallabys, Calliope Roosters (in division two only), Gladstone Brothers, Tannum Seagulls and last season’s grand final winners Gladstone Valleys.

Tannum Seagals, Wallabys and Gladstone Valleys-Calliope Roosters were part of a six-team Gladstone-Bundaberg women’s competition last season.

RELATED STORY: IT’S OFFICIAL: Plans in place for sport to start

RELATED STORY: Meeting a key to progress

