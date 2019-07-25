Menu
French journalist, documentary maker and television personality Hugo Clements was arrested following a blockade of the Abbot Point Coal Terminal. Jordan Gilliland
Crime

QPS withdraws charges in high-profile arrest

Caitlan Charles
by
25th Jul 2019 5:44 PM
THE FRENCH journalist and his crew arrested in Bowen earlier this week will have their charges dropped.

The Queensland Police Service has reviewed the circumstances surrounding the arrest of five people near Abbot Point Coal Terminal on Monday and decided to withdraw the charges.

A 28-year-old Victorian man and four male French nationals, aged 29, 30, 32, and 39 will have their charges withdrawn when the matter appears before the Bowen Magistrates Court on July 30.

The charge against two Victorian women, aged 20 and 22, will still proceed.

A QPS spokesperson said the decision followed careful consideration of the circumstances including QPS policies and procedures.

