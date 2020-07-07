QME back for 2020: What you need to know

Queensland Resources Council Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane is among the industry speakers at QME 2020 in Mackay.

ONE of the nation’s biggest mining and engineering exhibitions is returning to Mackay with a massive line-up of industry speakers.

Registrations for the Queensland Mining and Engineering Expo are now open as organisers reveal the confirmed industry leaders including Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane and Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow.

QME will run from September 22 to 24 in what is billed as one of the first major exhibitions to be held in Australia since COVID-19 shutdowns.

QME exhibition director Brandon Ward acknowledged the importance of the event to the local

region and the state after a tough first half of 2020.

WATCH: Game-changing resource project on track for May “Mackay is the heartbeat of the Queensland mining industry which is why QME has been so important to the region for more than 25 years,” Mr Ward said.

“As sentiment improves and the mining industry leads the economic revival, an event such as QME becomes even more important.

“As business owners and managers we face the importance of safety measures every day, through this time we look for your support and diligence to support the enhanced safety measures in place.

“QME will be back in Mackay and create the space for connections to be made again and discussions to be had on how vital mining is to our recovery.”

Held every two years since 1994, QME is regarded as one of the seminal industry events and will this year will focus on the latest technological innovations and collaborative approaches designed to improve productivity and long-term strategies for the mining sector.

Seminar sessions will cover best practice and technology innovation, mine management and maintenance, health and safety, coal processing strategies and automation, future skills and policy outlook.

This year’s expo will feature more than 200 suppliers.

Mr Macfarlane said the expo was a valuable way for the sector to showcase its workers and the industry as a whole.

The QME will be held at the Mackay Showgrounds from September 22-24.

“Our sector is playing a critical role in the COVID-19 recovery and QME will build on this work and ensure our sector continues to be a key driver of both Queensland and Australia’s

economies,” Mr Macfarlane said.

Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson said the METS sector was a key driver of the region’s economy, and the council supported moves to bolster it in the wake of COVID-19.

“Council has been working closely with the Queensland Government and Resource Industry

Network to open the new Resources Centre of Excellence to the global mining community,” Cr Williamson said.

“This new world-class facility will provide training opportunities for the industry and is an

investment in job creation for the METS sector and the Mackay region.

“It will ensure we have a skilled workforce to take up job opportunities and it allows the Mackay region to be one of the world’s best in innovation, training and research.”

COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the event and while attendance to QME is free for both the exhibition and seminars, registration is mandatory.

QME is traditionally held in late July but this year was rescheduled to September due to coronavirus.

Details: