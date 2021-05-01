Qld’s luckiest snapper: $4k camera found in murky water

Sunshine Coast visitor Peter Abbott could be the luckiest photographer in Queensland right now after two local divers found his $4000 camera kit not far from raging waters.

The incredible find at Wappa Falls near Yandina came as the divers had to just feel their way in the murky depths, dodging eel-tailed catfish and shrimp along the way.

The camera recovery came just hours after the Sunshine Coast recorded about 136mm of rain overnight.

Mr Abbott from Broken Head in New South Wales was at the falls on Friday afternoon when he tossed the camera a short distance to friend Karl Lacis, of Ninderry.

"We were just mucking around, jumping off the cliff and Karl jumped off first and I chucked it in for him to catch while I jumped off to get photos and it just sank to the bottom,'' Mr Abbott said.

Peter Abbott, second from right, tossed his camera to Karl Lacis, of Ninderry, far right, before it plunged into the water near Wappa Falls. Miraculously, it was recovered by Sunshine Coast divers Jeddon Mooiman and Kyle Stojcevski.

The small Sony camera was in a much larger, expensive Nauticam underwater housing so the pair knew if it could be recovered it should be okay.

Sunshine Coast divers Jeddon Mooiman and Kyle Stojcevski were called in and donned scuba gear and tanks to search the brown waters on Saturday morning.

"It was pretty hard, we only had about 100mm of (visibility),'' Mr Mooiman said.

"We got to a depth of about 15m.

"There are lot of boulders up there about 3 to 4m high.

Peter Abbott points out where his camera was lost in murky waters below Wappa Falls on the Sunshine Coast. It was recovered by local divers.

"Lot of dirt, debris down there, ripping current, but we managed to find it.''

They had just a small torch with most of their search just by feel due to the poor visibility.

"It was just luck and searching in a grid pattern.''

"(He was) very lucky.''