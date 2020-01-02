Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coach whisperer Bradley Charles Stubbs and Queensland Maroons coach Kevin Walters.
Coach whisperer Bradley Charles Stubbs and Queensland Maroons coach Kevin Walters.
Rugby League

Queensland's ‘coach whisperer’ finds new sport

by Travis Meyn
2nd Jan 2020 5:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY league's famous "Coach Whisperer" has turned his focus to golf.

Bradley Stubbs, employed by Queensland ahead of their 2-1 State of Origin series loss this year, is advertising workshops for golfers.

"It takes only one session to change your thinking, to have you hitting your driver 5-10% longer and drop down 1-2 clubs" Stubbs posted on Twitter.

Stubbs said he had sessions available in Sydney and Melbourne early this year.

Stubbs was also spotted at the Gabba last month before a Brisbane Heat Big Bash game.

 

The Heat could certainly do with some help.

Done. Done. Done!

 

More Stories

Show More
bradley stubbs queensland maroons state of origin
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SPOTTED: Stonefish found on beach

        premium_icon SPOTTED: Stonefish found on beach

        News Beachgoers are reminded to be vigilant and swim between the flags.

        NYE OFFENDERS: Drink drivers, public nuisance

        premium_icon NYE OFFENDERS: Drink drivers, public nuisance

        Crime POLICE have praised residents for a mostly well-behaved New Year’s Eve.

        Crash at busy intersection overnight

        premium_icon Crash at busy intersection overnight

        News Emergency services were called to the crash late last night.

        GROWTH: Council’s plan to bring more visitors to Gladstone

        premium_icon GROWTH: Council’s plan to bring more visitors to Gladstone

        Council News DAY trips to the reef have been identified as a key way to grow the number of...