Qld's drive for women in league in the Big Screen

LINING UP: Chelsea Baker sets up her conversion against New South Wales in the first-ever State of Origin last year. Contributed GLA230618BAKER

RUGBY LEAGUE: A landmark documentary series will capture the stories behind the Queensland Maroons as they strive for Women's State of Origin glory over the next year.

The series will be produced by an all-female Queensland crew and creative team.

It will give significant industry opportunities and take an important step to increase the role of women in the screen industry.

Maroons player and Gladstone Wallaby Chelsea Baker said the team was thrilled to be part of the project and thanked the Queensland Rugby League, Screen Queensland and the Queensland Government for bringing it together.

"It's exciting to see the growth in the game and we hope to be able to share our experiences and stories as women in rugby league to hopefully continue to inspire more women and girls to enjoy the game," Baker said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the ground-breaking partnership between Screen Queensland and QRL would see both organisations invest in the series to give audiences unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to see what it takes to be a Maroon.

"As the No. 1 member for the Queensland women's Maroons in 2019 I am excited to not only see the women on the field but to get to know them and see the passion and dedication required to be an elite female athlete donning the famous Maroons jersey," Ms Palaszczuk said.

QRL chief operations officer Rohan Sawyer said it was an exciting time to be involved in women's rugby league and to be pursuing innovative projects that promote greater participation in the game. "We are seeing significant growth in female club registrations and we believe this documentary series will continue to inspire women of all ages to play rugby league, particularly girls who we hope will be motivated to follow their dreams to one day be a Maroon," Sawyer said.

The series will follow the Harvey Norman Queensland Maroons over the next 12 months and will start with the 2019 clash on June 21 in Sydney, through to the 2020 game back on Queensland soil.

Screen Queensland and Queensland Rugby League will continue to work with partners and investors to develop the project, which includes potential broadcast partners to purchase and telecast the series in 2020.

Visit screenqueensland. com.au/initiatives/sqrl/ to register your interest for the all-female production team.