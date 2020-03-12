Qld’s dirtiest beach bounces back

GLADSTONE may no longer be home to the state's dirtiest beach.

Only one microplastic and a few bits of broken glass were found at a Clean Up Australia Day event at Barney Point yesterday morning.

In 2014, Barney Point Beach earned the title of the state's dirtiest beach after CSIRO released data based on research on marine debris found on beaches across Australia.

The beach was given the title after two CSIRO researchers went down the east coast of Australia and sampled every 100km.

CQUniversity Clean Up Australia Day Event as Barney Point Beach. CQUni staff, students and community volunteers trawled the beach for microplastics.

Twenty-one volunteers from CQUniversity trawled the beach yesterday morning for rubbish and plastic as part of CQUni's partnership with Clean Up Australia.

Coastal marine ecosystems research centre research fellow Dr Angela Capper is conducting a study into the impact of microplastics in the Gladstone Harbour.

Despite finding one microplastic, Dr Capper said about three quarters of marine litter in the ocean was made up of plastic.

"What we see is 75 per cent of rubbish washed up on the beach is of plastic origin." Dr Capper said.

"The problem is when it breaks down from the UV rays, waves and the weather - it slowly degrades into smaller and smaller bits of plastic."

Dr Capper said although people might be picking up the main bits of rubbish, what was left behind was tiny microplastic which ended up as food for marine life and birds.

Barney Point beach earned the title of Queensland's dirtiest beach in 2014. Mike Richards

"Every time we look at an animal whether it's a seabird, fish, crab, we're seeing these plastics in the stomach, "she said.

Dr Capper said yesterday's clean-up was about bringing awareness to the Gladstone region.

"A lot of the rubbish may not even be from the Gladstone region but a lot of rubbish is already in the ocean and gets washed up onto the land," she said.

"We are here today to bring awareness that big litter breaks down much smaller."

CQU Associate vice-chancellor Professor Owen Nevin said the clean-up provided an opportunity for students to learn first-hand some of the marine research that was conducted on campus.