Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parenting

Qld’s best playspace revealed

by Nick Crockford
4th Jul 2019 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW park north of Brisbane has been crowned Queensland's best playspace.

Bunya Adventure Playground, in the Riverparks Estate, Pauls Rd, Upper Caboolture, took the title for the way it had been designed around the natural setting.

"The design direction for the playground was to create a play space that had the feeling of immersion in nature," Fortress Group Sales Manager Garett Kleinschmidt said.

Bunya Adventure Playground, Upper Caboolture
Bunya Adventure Playground, Upper Caboolture

"This was seen as a challenging and unique opportunity to create a playground that embraced the fun of sliding and climbing."

Children can slide down 6.5-metre slides, use swings and race down the embankment with a custom rope connector. There's also a 10.5-metre golden Mobius Climber - an Australian first.

Bunya Adventure Playground is the centrepiece of 10.6 hectares of parkland and green spaces for residents.

More Stories

child safety editors picks playground playspace

Top Stories

    Corruption watchdog looks at port suspension

    premium_icon Corruption watchdog looks at port suspension

    Business The Crime and Corruption Commission is assessing ­allegations of corrupt conduct over the suspension of a Gladstone Port contractor.

    'Frank' discussion needed after racing sinkhole incident

    premium_icon 'Frank' discussion needed after racing sinkhole incident

    Horses 'Discussion needs to be a priority' QTA head urges

    Prime Gladstone sites go under the hammer

    premium_icon Prime Gladstone sites go under the hammer

    News Find out how much they sold for at auction.

    • 4th Jul 2019 2:30 PM
    Partial closure for long-standing Gladstone club

    premium_icon Partial closure for long-standing Gladstone club

    News Club to close for four days per week until further notice.

    • 4th Jul 2019 1:50 PM