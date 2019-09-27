Qld’s 75 highest-earning companies revealed
ONE of Australia's largest construction firms has battled through a building slump to be named Queensland's top-earning private company.
A report by market research and analysis company IBISWorld has revealed the state's highest-revenue private businesses.
With revenue totalling $2.8 billion, Hutchinson Builders is Queensland's top-earning company.
Scott Hutchinson's company is also Australia's sixth highest earning.
Of the nation's top 500 private companies, 75 are from Queensland, or 15 per cent of the list.
IBISWorld senior industry analyst Liam Harrison said the economy was "going through some changes".
"It's not easy to tell exactly what's happening … there's a lot of flux," he said.
The senior IBISWorld analyst said there was usually a standout, industry-leading company on the list.
"There's usually individual performers in each sector that will buck the trend," he said.
"One of the biggest mentions from Queensland was One Stop Warehouse.
"They had an enormous revenue jump of over 100 per cent
"They've performed admirably."
One Stop Warehouse is a wholesale distributor of solar panels, inverters, components and complete systems.
It recorded revenue of $391 million, 108.4 per cent up on the previous year.
The number of employees grew 66.2 per cent to 128.
Meticulous planning and goal-setting meant the rapid growth came as no shock to CEO Anson Zhang.
Mr Zhang started One Stop Warehouse six years ago after arriving to Australia from China in 2005.
The young businessman said a growing solar industry and monthly revenue targets, driven by hardworking staff, meant the company was set to continue its expansion.
"We want to maintain a 100 per cent growth rate every year," he said.
"I am less surprised because I'm working every day to this target to get our company growing.
"I can feel it growing every day.
"We have employees from 18 countries all working together so it's very good."
Mr Harrison said new companies, such as those in the technology sector, were emerging while others were facing more difficult times.
"Building and construction is starting to slow down, particularly as residential property values stagnate," he said.
"We might be seeing a recovery soon but it's unlikely building and construction will pick up again in the next year."
QLD'S 75 HIGHEST-EARNING COMPANIES
HUTCHINSON BUILDERS
Revenue: $2.820b
Year-on-year (YOY) change: 5.3 per cent
Employees: 1794
Change: 9.6 per cent
Industry: Building and construction
TEYS AUSTRALIA - A CARGILL JOINT VENTURE
Revenue: $2.702b
YOY change: 3.9 per cent
Industry: Food product manufacturing
UNITINGCARE QUEENSLAND
Revenue: $1.522b
YOY change: 3.2 per cent
Employees: 12947
Change: 12.4 per cent
Industry: Hospitals
WORKPAC GROUP
Revenue: $1.438b
YOY change: 10.1 per cent
Employees: 428
Change: 0.7 per cent
Industry: Administrative services
BMD GROUP
Revenue: $1.312b
YOY change: 10.7 per cent
Employees: 1404
Change: 2.1 per cent
Industry: Building and construction
RACQ
Revenue: $1.247b
YOY change: 4.1 per cent
Industry: Community associations and other interest groups
AUTOPACT
Revenue: $1.238b
YOY change: 65.3 per cent
Employees: 1449
Change: 41.8 per cent
Industry: Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts retailing
GOODSTART EARLY LEARNING
Revenue: $1.099b
YOY change: 8.2 per cent
Employees: 15056
Change: 1.3 per cent
Industry: Social assistance services
RAY WHITE GROUP
Revenue: $1.080b
YOY change: 3.4 per cent
Industry: Property operators and real estate services
MATER
Revenue: $1.064b
YOY change: 4.9 per cent
Employees: 5369
Change: 3.6 per cent
Industry: Hospitals
QUEENSLAND SUGAR
Revenue: $1.038b
YOY change: 8 per cent
Employees: 164
Change: 6.5 per cent
Industry: Livestock and other agricultural supplies wholesaling
BBQSAM
Revenue: $912m
YOY change: 3.4 per cent
Employees: 3430
Change: 38.5 per cent
Industry: Other store-based retailing
BRISBANE AIRPORT CORPORATION
Revenue: $842m
YOY change: 8.4 per cent
Employees: 378
Change: 10.5 per cent
Industry: Airport operations
CREDIT UNION AUSTRALIA
Revenue: $754m
YOY change: 8.4 per cent
Employees: 1012
Change: 9.2 per cent
Industry: Credit unions
J.J. RICHARDS & SONS
Revenue: $751m
YOY change: 7.5 per cent
Employees: 2169
Change: 11.3
Industry: Waste collection, treatment and disposal services
MINOR DKL FOOD GROUP
Revenue: $729m
YOY change: 3.8 per cent
Industry: Cafes and coffee shops
GRANDMOTORS GROUP OF COMPANIES
Revenue: $721m
YOY change: -0.3 per cent
Employees: 610
Change: 1.7 per cent
Industry: Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts retailing
BOLTON CLARKE
Revenue: $517m
YOY change: 4.6 per cent
Employees: 4280
Change: -4 per cent
Industry: Residential care services
MOTORAMA GROUP
Revenue: $511m
YOY change: -3.3 per cent
Employees: 488
Change: -0.2 per cent
Industry: Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts retailing
FIRSTMAC
Revenue: $502m
YOY change: 19.9 per cent
Employees: 377
Change: 7.7 per cent
Industry: Mortgage brokers
PALLADIUM GROUP
Revenue: $481m
YOY change: 6.1 per cent
Employees: 2435
Change: -9.1 per cent
Industry: Professional, scientific and technical services
SMRM HOLDINGS
Revenue: $478m
YOY change: 30 per cent
Employees: 216
Change: 11.3 per cent
Industry: Petroleum Refining and Petroleum Fuel Manufacturing
SUNPORK GROUP
Revenue: $474m
YOY change: 5.5 per cent
Industry: Pig farming
QCOAL
Revenue: $459m
YOY change: -1.2 per cent
Employees: 45
Change: 45.2 per cent
Industry: Black coal mining
CNW ELECTRICAL WHOLESALE
Revenue: $452m
YOY change: 9 per cent
Employees: 608
Change: 4.5 per cent
Industry: Telecommunications and other electrical goods wholesaling
BSR AUSTRALIA
Revenue: $449m
YOY change: 2.3 per cent
Industry: Other store-based retailing
G JAMES AUSTRALIA
Revenue: $445m
YOY change: 2.5 per cent
Employees: 2306
Change: -2.2 per cent
Industry: Fabricated metal product manufacturing
VIP TOPCO
Revenue: $428m
YOY change: 18.2 per cent
Employees: 875
Change: 5.4 per cent
Industry: Food product manufacturing
MORT & CO
Revenue: $420m
YOY change: 10.5 per cent
Industry: Agriculture
HERITAGE BANK
Revenue: $404m
YOY change: -0.1 per cent
Employees: 775
Change: 1.2 per cent
Industry: Finance
ONE STOP WAREHOUSE GROUP
Revenue: $391m
YOY change: 108.4 per cent
Employees: 128
Change: 66.2 per cent
Industry: Telecommunications and other electrical goods wholesaling
PORT OF BRISBANE
Revenue: $389m
YOY change: 19.2 per cent
Employees: 182
Change: -1.1 per cent
Industry: Port operators
FKG GROUP
Revenue: $384m
YOY change: 20.2 per cent
Industry: Building and construction
MCNAB CONSTRUCTIONS
Revenue: $370m
YOY change: 10.4 per cent
Employees: 305
Change: 15.1 per cent
Industry: Building and construction
PACIFIC PETROLEUM
Revenue: $370m
YOY change: 13.1 per cent
Employees: 85
Change: 3.7 per cent
Industry: Basic material wholesaling
HYNE TIMBER
Revenue: $363m
YOY change: 2.1 per cent
Employees: 544 per cent
Change: 20.9 per cent
Industry: Wood product manufacturing
SUNNY QUEEN FARMS
Revenue: $350m
YOY change: -0.1 per cent
Employees: 140
Change: 3.7 per cent
Industry: Soft drink and pre-packaged food wholesaling
BDO
Revenue: $310m
YOY change: 17 per cent
Employees: 1578
Change: 4.9 per cent
Industry: Professional, scientific and technical services
VANDERFIELD
Revenue: $295m
YOY change: -8.2 per cent
Industry: Farm and construction machinery wholesaling
CHURCHES OF CHRIST IN QUEENSLAND
Revenue: $285m
YOY change: 7.7 per cent
Employees: 3700
Change: 5.7 per cent
Industry: Social assistance services
ENDEAVOUR FOUNDATION
Revenue: $271m
YOY change: -5.9 per cent
Employees: 4239
Change: -3.9 per cent
Industry: Social Assistance Services
ONE HARVEST
Revenue: $244m
YOY change: 1.8 per cent
Industry: Fruit and vegetable wholesaling
GOLDEN COCKEREL
Revenue: $234m
YOY change: 10.2 per cent
Employees: 454
Change: -2.2 per cent
Industry: Poultry processing
OZCARE
Revenue: $232m
YOY change: 0.8 per cent
Employees: 2940
Change: 1.9 per cent
Industry: Aged care residential services
CARPET CALL
Revenue: $219m
YOY change: 6.5 per cent
Employees: 391
Change: 1.3 per cent
Industry: Furniture and floor covering wholesaling
LORNA JANE
Revenue: $215m
YOY change: 4.6 per cent
Industry: Clothing retailing
AUSBUILD
Revenue: $215m
YOY change: 28.4 per cent
Employees: 122
Change: -3.9 per cent
Industry: Building and construction
BOND UNIVERSITY
Revenue: $214m
YOY change: 8.9 per cent
Employees: 1258
Change: 1.4 per cent
Industry: Tertiary education
EGR GROUP
Revenue: $214m
YOY change: -4.9 per cent
Employees: 980
Change: -10.9 per cent
Industry: Transport equipment manufacturing
WESTPOINT AUTOS
Revenue: $211m
YOY change: 3.3 per cent
Industry: Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts retailing
DALRYMPLE BAY COAL TERMINAL
Revenue: $208m
YOY change: 8.4 per cent
Employees: 352
Change: 6.3 per cent
Industry: Port and water transport terminal operations
DYNAMIC SUPPLIES
Revenue: $201m
YOY change: -0.2 per cent
Industry: Machinery and equipment wholesaling
PREMIUM FUNDING
Revenue: $200m
YOY change: 2.1 per cent
Industry: Finance
DIALOG GROUP
Revenue: $192m
YOY change: -1.2 per cent
Employees: 1189
Change: 5.7 per cent
Industry: Professional, scientific and technical services
QUEENSLAND COUNTRY CREDIT UNION
Revenue: $190
YOY change: 10.7 per cent
Employees: 377
Change: 3.3 per cent
Industry: Credit unions
KEEMA AUTOMOTIVE GROUP
Revenue: $189m
YOY change: -5.2 per cent
Employees: 187
Change: -20.8 per cent
Industry: Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts retailing
IGNITE TRAVEL GROUP
Revenue: $184m
YOY change: 49.1 per cent
Employees: 155
Change: 13.1 per cent
Industry: Travel agency and tour arrangement services
RIVIERA AUSTRALIA
Revenue: $163m
YOY change: 21.3 per cent
Employees: 280
Change: 143.5 per cent
Industry: Boatbuilding and repair services
YFG SHOPPING CENTRES
Revenue: $161m
YOY change: 2.7 per cent
Industry: Property operators and real estate services
SPAR AUSTRALIA
Revenue: $156m
YOY change: -3.3 per cent
Employees: 86
Change: -2.3 per cent
Industry: General Line Grocery Wholesaling
MADILL MOTOR GROUP
Revenue: $151m
YOY change: 2.6 per cent
Industry: Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts retailing
QUEENSLAND AIRPORTS LIMITED (QAL)
Revenue: $145
YOY change: 6.6 per cent
Employees: 175
Change: -1.7 per cent
Industry: Airport operations
LOAN MARKET
Revenue: $144m
YOY change: 10.3 per cent
Employees: 178
Change: 14.8 per cent
Industry: Mortgage brokers
SARINA RUSSO JOB ACCESS
Revenue: $136m
YOY change: 19.1 per cent
Employees: 733
Change: -1.2 per cent
Industry: Administrative services
RETURNED & SERVICES LEAGUE OF AUSTRALIA
Revenue: $130m
YOY change: 8.7 per cent
Employees: 215
Change: 7.5 per cent
Industry: Community associations and other interest groups
TOM STODDART
Revenue: $130m
YOY change: 2.8 per cent
Employees: 520
Change: 4 per cent
Industry: Machinery and equipment manufacturing
PACIFIC MOTOR GROUP
Revenue: $123m
YOY change: -7.2 per cent
Employees: 123
Change: 2.5 per cent
Industry: Motor vehicle dealers
HERRON TODD WHITE
Revenue: $117m
YOY change: -2.1 per cent
Employees: 695
Change: -0.9 per cent
Industry: Property operators and real estate services
EVOLUTION
Revenue: $115m
YOY change: 1 per cent
Employees: 135
Change: 8 per cent
Industry: Road and bridge construction
BENTLEYS AUSTRALIA
Revenue: $115m
YOY change: 2.2 per cent
Employees: 623
Change: 2.5 per cent
Industry: Accounting services
WAGSTAFF PILING
Revenue: $114m
YOY change: 13.4 per cent
Employees: 226
Change: 10.8 per cent
Industry: Construction services
MIDWAY METALS
Revenue: $108m
YOY change: 15.5 per cent
Employees: 147
Change: 11.4 per cent
Industry: Metal and mineral wholesaling
J & P RICHARDSON
Revenue: $104m
Employees: 425
Industry: Construction services
ISIS CENTRAL SUGAR MILL
Revenue: $94m
YOY change: -15.5 per cent
Employees: 163
Change: -1.8 per cent
Industry: Sugar manufacturing
GREYHOUND AUSTRALIA
Revenue: $91m
YOY change: -20.3 per cent
Employees: 420
Change: -9.7 per cent
Industry: Road transport