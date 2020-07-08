Menu
A border blockage that has separated two states and split twin towns has come down early.
Health

Queensland-NSW border blockage reopened

by Kyle Wisniewski
8th Jul 2020 5:57 PM

A border blockade that has separated two states and split twin towns has come down early.

The Qld/NSW border blockade on Miles Street and Ducat Street was taken down Wednesday afternoon, days before originally scheduled.

People will still require the correct paperwork to cross the area but it's welcomed news for the towns of Coolangatta and Tweed Heads, who have been separated since the Queensland border's shut on April 3.

Since new border pass paperwork was required to cross the Qld/NSW border, significant congestion has occurred, with hundreds of people being turned back at the checkpoints.

The Queensland borders are officially reopening on July 10 to all states and territories except Victoria.

The premature reopening comes off the back of border blockades being erected between NSW and Victoria on midnight Tuesday, making it no longer possible to travel easily between Melbourne and Sydney.

A border blockage on Miles Street and Ducat Street has reopened days before scheduled. Scott Powick Newscorp
Originally published as Qld/NSW border blockage reopened
 

border ban coronavirus

