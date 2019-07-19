Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a reform following the dramatic evacuation of a Gold Coast aged care facility on the Gold Coast.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a reform following the dramatic evacuation of a Gold Coast aged care facility on the Gold Coast. Bev Lacey
News

Qld to name, shame private aged-care homes

by Sonia Kohlbacher
19th Jul 2019 9:32 AM

The Queensland government will set minimum staffing standards at state-owned nursing homes but admits it can't force private facilities to do the same.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the reform on Friday, a week after the dramatic evacuation of 70 high-care residents from a private nursing home on the Gold Coast.

New laws will force Queensland's 16 state-owned facilities to provide a minimum of 3.65 nursing hours per patient, per day and to publicly report staff ratios.

But while the state government can't force private facilities to publish staffing ratios, it can name and shame those that don't.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the identity of those
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the identity of those "unwilling to do the right thing" will be revealed.

"We want private aged-care facilities to share their staffing levels for the sake of transparency," Ms Palaszczuk said on Friday.

"If they choose not to, we won't be afraid to reveal the identity of those unwilling to do the right thing by elderly Queenslanders."

The announcement comes as officials from the federal health department prepare to provide an update for displaced residents, their families and staff from Earle Haven.

A dispute between that facility's owner and a contractor trusted to operate the site's high-care wing saw residents effectively abandoned a week ago, without enough staff to properly care for them.

The Queensland Nurses Union has claimed that only one registered nurse was on duty on the day that facility abruptly shut down.

Earle Haven's evacuated residents are in limbo in the care of other homes across the Gold Coast.

More Stories

aged care editors picks elderly nursing homes queensland seniors-news

Top Stories

    Troubles for million dollar claim against Gladstone Port

    premium_icon Troubles for million dollar claim against Gladstone Port

    Crime A CLASS action seeking more than $100 million from Gladstone Ports Corporation could come to a sudden halt - or set a precedent in Queensland law.

    Gladstone region businesses step up to help foster children

    premium_icon Gladstone region businesses step up to help foster children

    News Find out which businesses will help raise awareness and funds

    40 hectares burned ahead of fire season

    premium_icon 40 hectares burned ahead of fire season

    News There would be more hazard reduction burns in the coming months

    GCSS help raise funds for diabetes research

    premium_icon GCSS help raise funds for diabetes research

    News Helping JDRF fund research into type 1 diabetes