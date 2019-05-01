Hog’s Breath closes another city eatery

QUEENSLAND steak restaurant chain Hog's Breath may be celebrating its 30th years in business but has suffered another casualty following the closure of an inner city eatery.

Almost a month to the day that the Hog's Australia's Steakhouse at Petrie Terrace closed its doors, the Indooroopilly outlet has now served its last meal.

Regular customers of the Indooroopilly restaurant were only informed by email at midday yesterday that the restaurant had ceased operating.

Hog’s Australia’s Steakhouse ceo Ross Worth has said the economy is very challenging and their focus is on existing franchise partners. Pic Mark Cranitch.



The email, signed "Boss Hogg'', gave no reason for the closure other than to inform patrons that the nearest Hog's Breath restaurant "was only a short distance away at Carindale" which is actually some 17km by road.

The Petrie Terrace restaurant closed in April last year after serving meals for more than two decades.

Liquidation notices can be seen on the front doors of Hog's Breath Steakhouse in Holden Hill on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Pic: Morgan Sette

At the time Petrie Terrace shut, Hog's Breath ceo Ross Worth said the restaurant

became financially unsustainable but it was no reflection on the strength of the brand.

In March, two Hog's Breath Steakhouses in Adelaide went into liquidation.

The closure of South Australian stores at Glenelg and Holden Hill reduced the number of Hog's Australia's Steakhouse restaurants to 73 from an all-time high of 80 just 18 months ago.

Besides at least four closures in a year, the restaurant at Aspley, on Brisbane's northside was recently downsized.

It now only covers has about only half the floor space that it originally occupied.

Mr Worth has been contacted for comment.

He told The Courier-Mail in March that there were no plans to open new restaurants in the immediate future, and that included fast-food outlets, and nor could he guarantee no other Hog's closures.

"The economy is very challenging and our number one focus is that our existing franchise partners are profitable, their businesses are operating well and we are providing them with support," he said.