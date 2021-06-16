Star fined after 'secret payment' saga

Maroons youngster David Fifita has been given his Origin verdict after being slapped with a sizable fine after a drunken incident on the Gold Coast.

Queensland youngster David Fifita has been hit with a $20,000 fine after a drunken incident on the Gold Coast in late 2020.

Fifita was arrested on the night of December 27 when residents at a Gold Coast property found him in their house before calling the police.

He was taken to the police station but released with a caution, as it was believed he had entered the property looking for another resident, but accidentally walked into the wrong bedroom.

The NRL initially cleared Fifita, but it was revealed the Titans had organised a secret $10,000 payment to the property residents, and the NRL reopened the investigation.

The NRL fined Fifita $20,000 on Wednesday - with half of the amount suspended for 12 months. The Courier Mail reported the the rising star was ordered undergo "counselling, education and training programs for breaching the game's alcohol code of conduct and bringing the game into disrepute".

Despite the black mark on his record, the 21-year-old will still be available for Queensland State of Origin selection.

"The Breach Notice, which Fifita has accepted, states he breached the NRL Rules when he entered the premises of a home, which he did not reside in, on December 27, 2020," the NRL said.

"Although it was accepted that Mr Fifita believed he had been invited to the home, his conduct in immediately entering on his own showed poor judgment and fell significantly short of his obligations as an NRL Player.

"No criminal action was taken against Fifita.

"The Gold Coast Titans have been cautioned for not promptly disclosing the club's payment for a security system which was installed in the home after the incident.

"Fifita is paying for the cost of the system personally, in addition to his fine. There are no salary cap implications relating to this matter."

The incident threatened to end Fifita's Origin series early as Queensland begin to rebuild from a monumental 50-6 loss in Townsville last week. He played for the Maroons in the opener on Wednesday. A two-game ban this week would have ruled him out of Origin II on June 27.

"He came up with some very bold comments leading into Game I and didn't deliver," said Maroons legend Cooper Cronk on Fox League last week.

"Stupid actions like he did in the pre-season deserve consequences.

"If that means him missing a few games then he has to pay the price for that. He owes his state a big performance and he owes the rugby league community a better brand of behaviour."

Fifita was questioned by the NRL in an interview process to get to the bottom of the incident.

The Courier Mail says on the night in question, an intoxicated Fifita entered the property and then walked into a bedroom where a female was sleeping.

The woman's partner allegedly confronted Fifita with a baseball bat and chased him out of the house.

Originally published as QLD star fined after 'secret payment' saga