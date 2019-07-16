Qld shivers as mercury plunges to -5.6C

QUEENSLANDERS have shivered through another freezing winter morning, with temperatures plunging below zero in the state's south.

Most areas this morning were slightly warmer than yesterday, which was the coldest morning of the year for many areas.

The Stanthorpe region was the coldest with the Bureau of Meteorology observation recording a low temperature of -5.6C at Applethorpe just after 6am.

Dalby was -4.2C as of 6:30am, slightly warmer than yesterday where it was -4.8C.

Oakey and Warwick were -4.5C and Toowoomba also had a cool start at just 1C.

In the southeast, Coolangatta was 5C at 6:10am, Brisbane Airport was 4.7C just after 6am while the Sunshine Coast recorded 5.2C.

BOM David Crock said cold temperatures are expected to linger until the weekend.

"It doesn't look like it will warm up really until Sunday morning," Mr Crock said.

"There will be slight variations and it won't be quite as cold every night in most places, but still generally quite cold until the weekend."

Mr Crock said there would have been plenty of frost around this morning, he said when temperatures are 2C or cooler is generally cool enough for frost.