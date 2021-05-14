Qld retreat named most romantic hotel in the world

How to pack for a romantic holiday

How to pack for a romantic holiday

An exclusive couples' retreat in the Sunshine Coast hinterland has been named the world's most romantic hotel by travel giant TripAdvisor.

Narrows Escape Rainforest Retreat at Montville took out the top gong in TripAdvisor's annual Travellers' Choice awards announced on Thursday, beating properties in Spain, Mexico and even the Maldives for the honour.

Xochi Lindholm, who owns the 12-guest property with husband Ali Khan, said they were 'ecstatic' at the win.

"We can't believe it. We're insanely happy, it's such an incredible honour," she said.

Ms Lindholm credited the award to 'taking care of lots of little details' to ensure a romantic getaway for guests.

"We have candles and fresh flowers in the rooms and a welcoming cheese platter with local Maleny cheese," she said.

"We have some incredible produce in the Sunshine Coast hinterland and all the food is locally sourced. There's a fireplace and spa bath in every room and guests look out into the rainforest wilderness but they're only five minutes drive from Montville."

Ms Lindolm said Narrows Escapes was very popular for marriage proposals and wedding anniversaries.

Narrows Escape Rainforest Retreat, named world's most romantic hotel by TripAdvisor - Photo Supplied

"We had one weekend where we had five couples celebrating their 10th, 20th, 30th, 40th and 50th anniversaries - it was amazing," she said.

Narrows Escapes was among a number of Sunshine Coast hotels to pick up Travellers' Choice awards.

The Falls Montville was named the world's No.3 best small hotel, with Bli Bli Riverside Retreat coming third on the list of the world's most romantic hotels.

Element on Coolum Beach was named Australia's top hotel, beating five-star properties including The Darling, Como Perth, Treasury on Collins and QT Melbourne.

"What these awards show is that you don't have to be big and grand to be the best," Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Matt Stoeckel said.

"What clearly resonates most with travellers is the experience, the connection with the landscape, and the hosts who deliver the hospitality.

"What is common with all the hotels that were recognised in these awards is the 'personal touch', the attention to detail, and delivery of a memorable stay."

Originally published as Qld retreat named most romantic hotel in the world