A day after Queensland swung open its borders to interstate visitors, it has recorded two cases of coronavirus overnight.
Health

State records two new cases of COVID-19

by Jack McKay, Jesse Kuch
11th Jul 2020 11:01 AM
QUEENSLAND has recorded two new cases of coronavirus overnight as the state continues to welcome interstate visitors following Friday's border reopening.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed two new cases had been recorded in Queensland - but both cases are people who recently returned from overseas.

It brings the total number of active cases in Queensland to three, while there have been 1,070 confirmed cases since the outbreak began earlier this year.

More than 417,000 tests have been conducted in the Sunshine State since the beginning of the year, including about 5,000 that were carried out in the past 24 hours.

The two new cases come as Queensland rolls out the welcome mat to interstate visitors, after the border reopened to every state, but Victoria, from midday yesterday.

Anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days will be banned from entering the state.

Queensland's latest COVID-19 figures. Picture: Queensland Government
Queensland's latest COVID-19 figures. Picture: Queensland Government

 

