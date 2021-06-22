Menu
Queensland has recorded one new case of Covid-19 on Tuesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard
Qld records one new local virus case

Ellen Ransley
22nd Jun 2021 9:51 AM | Updated: 10:59 AM

Queensland has recorded one new community case of Covid-19, but at this stage authorities are comfortable is linked to a flight attendant who contracted the virus on the weekend.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the man had been at the Portuguese Family Centre at the same time as the woman had on Saturday night.

“We’re going to make sure we are keeping a close eye on everyone who went to that centre, we don’t want them in the community,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

It comes as health authorities try to piece together how the virus spread throughout different floors of a hotel quarantine facility.

The woman who tested positive on Saturday, a flight attendant in her 30s who arrived from Portugal, contracted the virus from another airline crew member who arrived on a different flight and was staying on a separate floor of the hotel.

Genomic sequencing has linked the two together, and both have the Alpha strain.

How the virus spread is the subject of investigation, but Australia’s chief medical officer has suggested it could be a “world first”.

Queensland recorded one new cases in hotel quarantine on Tuesday.

