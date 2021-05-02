QLD quarantine orders after three new COVID cases in WA

Travellers entering Queensland who have been to declared West Australian sites visited by three new COVID cases will be required to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Sonya Bennett said people already in Queensland who had visited more than a dozen WA sites at specified times between April 27-30 were also being asked to call 13 HEALTH to discuss their circumstances.

"You must … quarantine until you receive further instructions from Queensland Health," Dr Bennett said.

"The direction is in place to protect the health and safety of Queenslanders and travellers who come here."

Deputy Chief Health Officer Sonya Bennett. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Sites include taxi ranks, shopping centres, cafes, a mosque, petrol stations, a pharmacy and cinema. The list is expected to expand as more information is gathered by contact tracers.

Dr Bennett encouraged people to monitor the Queensland Health interstate exposure venue lists for 14 days after they arrive into the state to keep up to date with affected venues.

A hotel quarantine security guard and two of his housemates tested positive to the COVID-19 virus on Saturday.

Queensland recorded no new cases of COVID-19, in the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began, the state has had 1564 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 17 remain active.

WA HEALTH EXPOSURE SITES

April 27: Spudshed, Stirling Shopping Centre, Westminster, 5.15-6pm

April 28: Spudshed, Stirling Shopping Centre, Westminster, 1.30-2.30am.

April 28: Northlands Fresh - Prime West Northlands Shopping Centre, Balcatta, 1.30-3.15pm.

April 28: Smokemart - Prime West Northlands Shopping Centre, Balcatta, 1.30-3.15pm.

April 28: Coles - Prime West Northlands Shopping Centre, Balcatta, 2-3pm.

April 28: Event Cinemas - Galleria Shopping Centre, Morley, 6.45-7.15pm.

April 28: Agha Juice Café, Joondanna, 6.50-8pm.

April 28: All Night Pizza Café, Victoria Park, 10pm-12am.

April 29: Caltex - 74 Scarborough Beach Road, Scarborough, 1.15-1.45pm.

April 29: Coles - Prime West Northlands Shopping Centre, Balcatta, 4.30-5.15pm.

April 29: Pharmacy 777 - 84 Hillsborough Drive, Nollamara, 6-7pm.

April 30: Brookeside Medical Centre, Wanneroo, 8-9am.

April 30: Liberty Fuel, Corner of Porrecta link and Pinjar Road, Banksia Grove, 10-10.30am.

April 30: Puma - 186 Wanneroo Road, Madeley, 11.45-12.15am.

April 30: Mirrabooka Mosque, Masjid Al Taqwa, Mirrabooka, 1.15-2pm.

April 30: Pharmacy 777 - 84 Hillsborough Drive, 4-5pm

For a list of contact tracing alerts: https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/current-status/contact-tracing

