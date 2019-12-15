QLD proves victorious against NSW

Dan Ludkin and Josh Ferguson's QLD team won the U18 National Softball Championships in Blacktown, NSW

SOFTBALL: It was a nail biting finish to the U18 Men’s National Championship over the weekend, but Queensland took home the shield.

The Queenslanders have won the Nox Bailey Shield for four years straight.

Gladstone duo Josh Ferguson and Dan Ludkin played their part in the 3-0 victory over NSW.

Ferguson said the game was “really tight” and went all seven innings.

“Usually it’s pretty easy to score runs, but this time it wasn’t,” he said.

The Queenslanders finished the round games in second place, having beaten the Victoria, ACT and WA sides in all three matches.

NSW went undefeated throughout the round games.

Ferguson said he was still on a high from taking out the shield.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” he said.

“Absolutely awesome.”

Ferguson said he played well, but had even more to say about Ludkin’s efforts.

“Dan stood up in the high pressure situations,” he said.

“He played really well and did his job where we needed it.”

Ferguson said Queensland’s “drive and determination” set them apart from other states.

“We fight a lot harder and win the battle,” he said.

The duo have played softball together since they were seven, Ferguson said.

“To go and play in the same team for our state and win it is just an awesome feeling,” he said.

“It’s also great to make mates from other parts of Queensland.”

He said he made a lot of lifelong friends in the team.

“I’ll be looking back on the tournament and smiling for ages,” he said.

Next year, Ferguson and Ludkin move up into the men’s divisions.

“We'll be back in Gladstone training again,” he said.

“Seeing if we can improve in areas we lacked at nationals and see how we go next year at getting into the national team